The Emily Kohan era at Colorado State opened with a bang.

The new coach led the Rams to a 3-1 upset of No. 10 Kentucky, 29-27, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 in front of 7,687 fans -- the third largest volleball crowd in Moby Arena history.

"Perfect debut. Could you ask for anything better?" Kohan told CSURams.com. "Crowd, awesome. Whole family here. Team, amazing. Coaches, great calls. It was pretty remarkable."

The opponent wasn't just any team, either. The Wildcats, winners of seven consecutive conference championships and the 2020 NCAA champions, had three returning AVCA All-Americans on the floor.

The Rams' Annie Sullivan was at her very best, with a career record 18 kills on the night, hitting .311 with just four attack errors.

