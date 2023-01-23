Where the good news shines
The Colorado State track and field team dominated the field events at the Colorado Running Company UCCS Invitational on Saturday.
Seven Rams finished on top of eight different events.
Mariano Kis was the top performer for the Rams as the junior placed on top in both the men's weight throw and shot put. He threw the shot put for 18.20 meters as well as recording a mark of 16.77 meters in the weight throw.
Newcomer Taye Raymond has already landed a spot in the program's record book. The sophomore transfer from BYU placed first in the women's long jump with a mark of 6.20 meters. This is not only a new personal record for Raymond, but currently ranks second in the conference, 15th in the nation and second in Colorado State history.
Mya Lesnar and Michaela Hawkins were two more successful throwers for Colorado State. Lesnar placed first in the women's shot put with a throw of 16.58 meters Hawkins recorded a new personal best as she won the women's weight throw with a mark of 19.11 meters.
Rounding out the first-place finishers for the Rams was Lexie Keller in the women's high jump, Allam Bushara in the men's triple jump and Celyn Stermer in the women's pole vault.
