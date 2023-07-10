Where the good news shines

Kasondra McKay joined the Colorado State women's basketball staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator on Friday.

McKay comes to Fort Collins after coaching stints at Northwestern State, North Texas and most recently LA Tech.

"I'm honored and excited to work alongside Coach Williams and the tremendous players at Colorado State," said McKay is a press release. "I have the upmost respect for Coach Williams, his program and I can't wait to get started."

During her two seasons at LA Tech (2020-22), McKay helped the Lady Techers to a 35-22 overall record, a Conference USA West Division title during the 2021-22 season and a pair of bids to the WNIT. McKay helped coach four All-CUSA selections, including the CUSA Preseason Player of the Year.

