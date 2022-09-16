FORT COLLINS — The third game on Colorado State’s schedule looks a lot more daunting today than it did a week ago.

The 0-2 Rams head to Pullman, Wash. for a matchup against a Washington State team that is coming off an upset win on the road against Wisconsin.

It’s the third of four nonconference games for Jay Norvell and CSU. And it’s their second on the road against a Power-5 opponent after the Week-1 loss at Michigan.

The Rams are coming off a 34-19 loss in their home opener against Middle Tennessee last week. It was a 34-0 game early in the third quarter. But CSU played really good football for a 10-minute stretch and made a mini comeback in the game, but couldn’t get within a score.

Now Norvell will face a team that he knows very well as he looks for his first win as the head coach in Fort Collins.

“We’re excited,” Norvell said. “The opponents that we’re going to see are all very similar in their talent level. It’s going to come down each week to who plays the hardest and who executes the best.”

Here are three storylines to watch heading into Saturday’s game:

Avoiding slow starts

Last weekend’s loss to Middle Tennessee was bad from the first play.

Freshman quarterback Clay Millen had a pass tipped, intercepted and returned for a touchdown before 10 seconds had even come off the clock. From there, things steamrolled in the wrong direction for CSU.

“The first play, that was on me,” Millen said. “I’m the quarterback, it’s my job to move the ball. I made a dumb mistake, I got antsy on the first play of the game. It put us in a bad position right away and if I don’t make that play, I think the first half is a lot different.”

The Rams have yet to score a point in the first half in either of its games and that’ll certainly need to change if they have any hope of pulling off an upset against the Cougars.

Looking at the final 10 minutes of the third quarter last week, the Rams have proof that they can play well for an extended period of time. Now it’s just about stretching that out over a half and eventually over the course of an entire game.

“You’ve seen us play [well] in spurts,” Norvell said. “A series here, a series there. It just shows what we’re capable of doing. It’s just a matter of executing for four quarters.”

Some familiar faces on the opposite sideline

There shouldn’t be any surprises for Norvell in terms of the defense his team will be facing this weekend.

His former defensive coordinator from the previous two seasons, Brian Ward, is now the defensive coordinator at Washington State. And Ward brought with him two key players, linebacker Daiyan Henley and defensive back Jordan Lee.

Henley is the Cougars’ leading tackler through two games and also has 4.5 tackles for loss.

The Washington State defense held Wisconsin to just over 250 yards of total offense in their win last weekend. It doesn’t take much more to impress Norvell.

“I’m really familiar with that program at Wisconsin,” Norvell said. “I coached there, my dad played there, my brother played there, I grew up watching Wisconsin football my whole life. You don’t go in there and beat that team unless you’re physical. They did a really good job playing their heavy sets, stopping their run game. It was an impressive performance, especially defensively.”

Stopping a rising star at quarterback

Washington State has a new quarterback this season in Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward.

Ward was an FCS All-American as a sophomore last season leading his team to a 10-3 record and into the second round of the FCS playoffs. As a freshman, he was given the Jerry Rice Award for the most outstanding freshman in the FCS.

His stats through two games with the Cougars haven’t been eye-popping, but he’s been just what they’ve needed so far.

“He’s got a good arm; he’s athletic; he understands the system,” Norvell said of Ward. “He’s got some talent. He can hurt you with his feet if you don’t do a good job with your rush lanes. We’re going to have to do a good job of containing him. We need to continue to pressure the quarterback.”

That dual-threat ability of Ward will give the CSU defense an extra element to think about this week as they try to once again focus on getting turnovers at key times to keep WSU from controlling the momentum of the game.