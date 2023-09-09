Where the good news shines

Colorado State graduate student Connor Jones scorched the field at the Ram Masters Invitational winning medalist honor by nine strokes to open the season on Thursday.

The performance was record setting. He beat the tournament record by two strokes shooting a 13-under 197. His 54-hole total ranks tied for fourth in program history.

The win marks the fourth in his career as a Ram, and fifth in his college career. The four medalists tie him for second most in CSU history with Ryan Peterson.

Long Beach State took home the team title with the Rams finishing second.

