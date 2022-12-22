FORT COLLINS — Wednesday felt like Christmas for Jay Norvell and his staff.
It was the first full cycle Norvell has had at Colorado State and one of the biggest reasons why he took this job — resources — was on full display with this class.
The 34 players signed by the Rams on Wednesday came from all over the country — California to Louisiana to Utah to Pennsylvania and everywhere in between.
But of course, no class at CSU is complete without a few local kids, even for a staff that hasn't traditionally recruited the area.
George Washington wide receiver Silas Evans, Cherry Creek’s Javion Smith-Combs and Valor Christian’s Tanner Morley make up the latest group of Coloradans headed to Fort Collins — two of them in January.
And Norvell speaks highly of the three players from the Denver area.
“These are really dynamic players,” Norvell said.
It's no secret by now how much Norvell loves wide receivers — he even wrote a book entitled “Complete Wide Receiver” from his time coaching the position with the Indianapolis Colts. So when Norvell found a receiver that checks every box so close to campus, he was thrilled.
“I love Silas Evans,” Norvell said. “We go all over the country looking for a wide receiver like him.”
The other two players, Morley and Smith-Combs, will bring needed to depth to the trenches. They recently faced each other in their final high school game — the 5A state championship at Mile High.
Smith-Combs’ Cherry Creek got the best of Morley’s Valor Christian once again. But Norvell loves how much winning all three of the Colorado kids have done so far in their careers.
“These guys are all from championship programs,” he said.
For Smith-Combs, this all happened quickly for him near the end of his high school career. He was a little bit of a late bloomer and didn’t really get on the field until his senior year, when he dominated alongside teammate, and Oregon signee, Blake Purchase.
Smith-Combs made a connection with the coaching staff at Colorado State and did enough to earn what he always dreamed of, a chance to play at the next level.
“I just really felt that Colorado State was the place for me,” Smith-Combs said. “The coaches loved me and I just loved the atmosphere. I think they’re building something really nice there.”