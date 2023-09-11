FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell isn’t messing around in Year 2.

After the Colorado State offense looked unimproved from the unit that scored just 13 points per game last season, the Rams are making a quarterback change two weeks into the 2023 campaign.

As CSU’s rare early-season bye week is over and the full attention has been turned to this weekend’s Rocky Mountain Showdown against Deion Sanders and No. 18 Colorado in Boulder, Norvell said Monday the Rams will start sophomore Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi at quarterback.

Clay Millen, who had been the team’s starter since he arrived in Fort Collins with Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff, got banged up and left a disappointing Week 1 loss against Washington State. But the quarterback change isn’t based solely on health.

“I just felt like the timing was right for Brayden to get his opportunity,” Norvell said Monday. “He came in and played well (in) the second part of that game. He threw some touchdown passes, gave some guys a chance to make some plays down the field.”

Fowler-Nicolosi played about a quarter and a half off the bench in the Rams’ 50-24 loss against the Cougars. He completed 13-of-20 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, even though the game was out of reach by the time he stepped on the field.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, things still seemed to click into place for the CSU offense once Fowler-Nicolosi came in. There was an eagerness to push the ball down the field and for the first time since Norvell took over in Fort Collins, the Rams began to play the type of football that was promised when he arrived from Nevada almost two years ago.

“One of the things you have to learn how to do is not beat yourself, and I probably leaned on that a little too much in that first game,” Norvell said. “I thought we could slow them down a little bit better, but I played it a little close to the vest. We really want to get back to playing our style of football. Since we got here, we really haven’t been able to do that offensively. I think we have a really talented group of kids that we can play with. We’re going to turn ‘em loose and let ‘em play.”

Norvell shouldered much of the blame for the slow start against Wazzu, and he wants to be more aggressive as a play-caller.

“We’ve gotta keep banging on the door until it keeps opening it up,” Norvell said. “The one thing I have confidence in is we have good players. We have skill players who can make plays. We’ve gotta get them the ball. We’ve gotta go play free and easy.”

Norvell stressed several times he is not lacking confidence in his group of running backs and pass catchers. They need someone who isn’t afraid to throw the ball down the field, even if it means taking risks and counting on the receivers and tight ends to make a play.

“Sometimes we want those 50-50 balls,” star wide receiver Tory Horton said. “That just shows the trust that he has in us and he’s not afraid to take shots. There’s going to be some times where he needs to take some of those shots downfield and those are going to be those game-separating plays or just those momentum plays. I feel like he’s not afraid to let the ball fly.”

Coach Prime's Buffs are 2-0 and the lead story in college sports, if not the entire sports landscape. Norvell knows his new starting quarterback must be ready for Folsom Field.

Fowler-Nicolosi's first career start came in a CSU win at Nevada last season.

“I think it gives him more confidence and I think it gives his teammates confidence that he can go play on the road and win in a hostile environment,” Norvell said.

What does the move mean for Millen's future? Norvell said he’s still preparing as if he’s the starter with a chance to play this week.

“I think Clay is a tremendously talented guy,” Norvell said. “He’s a good player, he’s going to help us win games this year. We just felt like it was Brayden’s time to get an opportunity.”

