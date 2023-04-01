FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell was very clear after last season that his Colorado State team needed to get drastically better over the offseason.

Through one week of spring practices, he’s pleased with the progress.

“I think we’ve got better players,” Norvell said earlier this week.

But what Norvell also said following the season finale against New Mexico was that his biggest recruiting job wasn’t going to be to players outside the program, but to a few key players already on the Rams that had the option to return for one final season in Fort Collins.

The two players he specifically mentioned were defensive end Mohamed Kamara and cornerback Chigozie Ansuiem. Just a few weeks after the season ended, Norvell got his wish as both players announced they would return to the Rams in 2023.

For a CSU defense looking to take the next step this fall, their presence has been invaluable so far this spring in the second offseason under defensive coordinator Freddie Banks.

“To have a good football team, you’ve gotta have experienced players,” Norvell said. “They’re just showing how important their leadership is. Everything they do touches another player. Our kids that were leaders last year really have a chance to see how their leadership affects everybody else.”

Anusiem is dealing with an injury this spring and likely won’t see the field, but he’s remained a key voice in the cornerback room.

Kamara’s presence on the practice field is impossible to miss.

“Mo’s a big leader to the team, obviously a huge physical presence out there,” safety Jack Howell said. “He’s bringing up a lot of great young d-ends.”

While coaching up the young defensive ends, including freshman Kennedy McDowell who’s been an early spring standout, Kamara is also clear about why he’s back for one final ride.

“I came back just to improve my draft stock and get better, that’s really what it is,” Kamara said.

The Newark, N.J. native had a breakout season in 2022 with 16 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He was a big reason why the CSU defense was one of the best in the Mountain West in conference play when they allowed under 25 points in all but two conference games.

But that only led to three wins and while the offense is doing its part to make the jump in year two under Norvell, the defense is trying to be more than just one of the Mountain West’s best units.

“We expect to be the best defense in the conference,” Kamara said. “I think a lot of us, even the young guys, are implementing that. There’s nothing else we can ask for.”