FORT COLLINS — Clay Millen was jogging out to the practice field earlier this week for Colorado State’s second scrimmage of fall camp and noticed something different about himself. There were no nerves.

As the Rams’ young quarterback enters his second year as the starter, gone are the mid-game throw-up sessions on the sidelines. Since the spring, Millen has been a different player on and off the field.

“He’s been way calmer,” associate head coach Matt Mumme told The Denver Gazette earlier this month. “He was a different person in the spring and even now, he’s taking command and taking ownership of the offense.”

At this time last year, Millen could feel the pressure every time he stepped on the practice field outside Canvas Stadium. He knew the season was right around the corner and with that came the expectation of leading an "Air Raid" offense.

That’s all gone this August. Millen can’t wait for Sept. 2 when the Rams host Washington State in what could be the start of a big second year in Fort Collins not just for Millen, but for CSU as a whole under coach Jay Norvell.

“I think this time around, I just feel way more relaxed, way more comfortable,” Millen told The Denver Gazette. “I know my guys, I know my receivers (and) the line has looked really good this fall (camp) so far.”

For Millen, the comfortability starts with the new guys up front. There are four brand new, veteran starters. The group is led by left tackle Saveyon Henderson from Division II Lane College and Monmouth transfer Oliver Jervis at left guard. The additions have allowed the only returning starter, Jacob Gardner, to move back to the center position, where the Rams feel he’s best able to make an impact, after spending the majority of last season at left tackle.

“Jacob being the center now helps a lot because I have a pocket every single time,” Millen said. “I can always step up into (the pocket) and there’s a strong base right at the center with Jacob, which makes me feel really comfortable back there. All the new guys that have come in, they’re older guys that have played a lot of football and I feel really good with them.”

Millen knows an improved offensive line isn’t everything. Yes, it should help reduce the 55 sacks allowed that was tops in the nation a year ago, but Millen knows he can’t hold onto the ball nearly as long as he did a year ago.

“The biggest thing this year has been speeding up my clock in the pocket,” Millen said. “Our line has been good, so I’ve been able to hold onto it when I have to and make throws, but other times if they’re bringing pressure and they’re blitzing, I know the ball has to come out quick.”

As long as he has the time, Millen knows he can put the ball where it needs to be. His 72.2 completion percentage last year was a single-season record for CSU and was also the best mark among freshmen in FBS history.

The next step for Millen is on the mental side. The coaching staff has challenged him to be like an extra coach on the field and take control of the offense so that the Rams can move at an even quicker tempo.

“We want him to be a dangerous play caller and be a guy out there that can get us into the right situations when need be,” Mumme said. “He’s really taken the reins and I think all his teammates have seen that. I expect him to have a big year.”

It also helps that Millen now has an added resource beyond Norvell and Mumme as former standout Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has joined the staff as a volunteer assistant.

“Carson’s a guy that I always looked up to,” Millen said. “He took me under his wing and I learned a lot of stuff from Carson. He gave me a lot of tips when I would get rips, so Carson was just a great guy to have when I was a freshman.”

Millen’s been being compared to Strong since he arrived in Reno two years ago. They’re both 6-foot-3 and have big arms. Now, if Millen can replicate the leap Strong took in his second year as a starter, the Rams offense is certain to look a lot more like the Norvell offenses everyone is used to seeing and it just may lead to a bowl game.

“It’s the quarterback’s responsibility to score points, move the football,” Millen said. “I feel like we’re a lot different offense than we were last year. I feel a lot more comfortable. I’m excited for year two."