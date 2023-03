Colorado State legend Becky Hammon will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, an ESPN report said.

Hammon, a former WNBA star, is set to join NBA stars Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Park and Air Force alum Gregg Popovich.

A formal announcement is expected at the NCAA men's Final Four this weekend, Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

—Paul Klee