For any CSU Rams fans worried about seeing Isaiah Stevens in another school's uniform next season, it may okay to breathe a sigh of relief.

It seems like it's either go pro or come back for one final season in Fort Collins for Stevens as he announced his intentions to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, while also maintaining the option to return to school.

Stevens has already cemented his status as one of the program's legendary players over the past four seasons and one more season could see him hold just about every record imaginable.

The Texas native already has more assists than any CSU player, men's or women's, and is second all-time in scoring, just 206 points behind Pat Durham, the program's all-time leader.

Stevens is also second all-time in made field goals and fourth in three-pointers, both of which he could be the leader in with another healthy year.

Stevens will now have over two months to make a final decision as May 31 is the official early-entry withdrawal deadline for college players.

Niko Medved and his staff went through this same scenario last season as David Roddy decided to test the NBA water while maintaining the option to return to the Rams. Roddy wound up staying the draft and was selected 23rd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, where he's become a key contributor as a rookie.

Just like Roddy, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Stevens take his decision right up to the deadline to withdraw.

Either way, the Rams will have a few roster spots to fill as senior John Tonje has reportedly entered the transfer portal, choosing to use his extra year of eligibility elsewhere. Big man Jacob Jennissen is also reportedly leaving CSU after a few years hampered by injuries.