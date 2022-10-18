FORT COLLINS — It’s been a struggle through six games for the Colorado State offense.

Three different quarterbacks — all freshmen — have started at least one game. Two of the three starting receivers from the season opener are no longer with the team. The offensive line has had plenty of shuffling and injuries.

It’s looked nothing like the ‘Air Raid’ offense that many CSU fans were probably expecting to see heading into the season. They’ve scored just 7 touchdowns through these first six games and averaged just under 250 total yards per game, which ranks third-last in the country.

But over these last two weeks, the Rams may have found something and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a former Nevada player is providing the spark, but who the player is might — running back Avery Morrow.

Morrow, who started the season as the third-string running back, has worked way into the fold and provided an instant impact for the offense. He had 168 rushing yards on 24 carries in the emotional win over Nevada and last week against Utah State, he added another 116 yards and scored the team’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

“It’s been great,” Morrow told The Denver Gazette. “It just kinda happened and I’m just rolling with it. I don’t want any accolades or anything, I just wanna win. If I get another 100-yard game, that’s just what I’m supposed to do.”

In a season where he was watching players leave the team in bunches, Morrow stuck it out. He didn’t have more than eight carries in a game through the first four weeks, but one of his fellow running backs left the program, while others have been dealing with injuries, and now it’s Morrow who’s at the center of what the Rams want to do offensively.

“[Morrow’s] had adversity in his life growing up, so I think he was capable of weathering the storm in the beginning when he wasn’t getting a lot of looks,” assistant coach Matt Mumme said. “Now, he’s just waited his time and his turn is here and he’s making the most of it. He’s a guy that we’ve gotta continue to help and continue to use in all situations that we’re in.”

It’s not all Morrow, though, and he’ll tell you that. The team’s ability to run the ball more effectively has coincided with the offensive line finally getting some consistency in terms of personnel and performance. The Rams seem to have a starting five up front that they like and they’re just scratching the surface of what they can do.

“The consistency within the o-line, it’s only going to get better,” left tackle Jacob Garnder said. “[Morrow’s] going to get more used to how we block and certain holes that open up. We’re an Air Raid [team], but I’m so happy we’ve been successful running the ball. Avery’s been doing a killer job.”

“Those five right [offensive linemen] there, those are my best friends right now,” Morrow added. “Without them, I’m nothing.”