FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada.
The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision.
All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
“[Nevada] decided they wanted to talk and I just think it was good for us to respond for each other,” Norvell said Wednesday. “Let’s face it: when you’ve got somebody that attacks you, you have to respond and protect each other. It was an emotional game. I think, overall, we did a better job than they did in our composure as a team, and I think that may have been the difference in the end."
It was the first game CSU won under Norvell. It was the first game the Rams had won in nearly 365 days. Now that they’ve finally got that win under their belt, they want to keep going.
“I think we needed that game, we needed the challenge,” Norvell said. “We needed to be on the road in a hostile environment and we needed to respond to the adversity. I think that was a real growing moment for our team.”
It certainly wasn’t easy for Norvell and his team.
They had to do without their No. 1 quarterback, Clay Millen, who’s still another week away from returning after getting banged up against Sacramento State.
“To play a game and win on the road with a freshman quarterback, that’s a pretty good accomplishment as ugly as the stats were,” Norvell said.
They also had to do it without a few players that were supposed to be key contributors but have since left the program as the season got off to a rough start. The exodus of players seems to be over now that the team has played five games and players can’t use this as a redshirt year once they’ve made five appearances. But defensive lineman Devin Phillips did leave the team this week and according to Norvell, he didn’t even come talk to him and let him know of his decision.
“It’s just really disappointing,” Norvell said. “Guys have their own reasons, kids don’t have to talk to the head coach when they decide not to play.”
Norvell has been open about the struggles he’s facing in his first season in Fort Collins. But Wednesday offered the most honest assessment: Norvell said there's not yet enough quality players in the program.
“Unfortunately, we have to get better players here,” Norvell said. “We don’t have enough good ones. If we’re going to play better, we’ve gotta have better players and it’s obvious to me that we didn’t have enough when we started the season and a lot of those guys are no longer with us.”
It’s certainly not easy taking over a program that has had as much losing football as CSU over the last few seasons. But Norvell has been clear from the start what a winning culture to grow from his current players. Some of them just chose not to be a part of that.
“It’s our job as coaches to make people accountable. I think that’s one of the other reasons that a lot of these kids quit," Norvell said. "We’re making them live a certain way, follow team rules, academic guidelines — they just didn’t want to do it. It’s unfortunate that we had to go through this during the season, but it is what it is and we’ve gotta continue to bring in good players that fit our profile that are football players and want to play ball.”