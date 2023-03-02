What a difference a few months can make.

After a dreadful 2022 season for both Colorado and Colorado State football, there's plenty of anticipation for the upcoming fall.

While Deion Sanders and the Buffs have known their full schedule for a few weeks, now so do Jay Norvell and a revamped Rams team.

The entire Mountain West schedule was released Thursday.

The Rams open at home against another Pac-12 opponent in Washington State, followed by consecutive road games against CU and Middle Tennessee State. CSU then hosts Utah Tech before opening conference play at Utah State.

The first Mountain West home game is against Boise State for what will also be Homecoming and Family Weekend in Fort Collins.

CSU will face its conference rivals, Air Force and Wyoming, in back-to-back weeks. The Falcons go to Canvas Stadium Oct. 28 before the Rams go to Laramie for the Border War Nov. 4.

The Rams conclude their home schedule Nov. 18 against Norvell's old team, Nevada, before the regular-season finale the following week in Hawaii.

***

Colorado State's 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Washington State

Sept. 16: at Colorado (Rocky Mountain Showdown)

Sept. 23: at Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 30: vs. Utah Tech

Oct. 7: at Utah State (Mountain West opener)

Oct. 14: vs. Boise State (Homecoming and Family Weekend)

Oct. 21: at UNLV

Oct. 28: vs. Air Force

Nov. 4: at Wyoming (Border War)

Nov. 11: vs. San Diego State

Nov. 18: vs. Nevada

Nov. 25: at Hawaii

—All times and TV broadcasts to be announced