Niko Medved and the Colorado State men's basketball team have added two major pieces to next year's team.

A pair of Colorado Springs natives — Vanguard alum Nique Clifford and Cheyenne Mountain alum Javonte Johnson — announced Sunday night that they were joining the Rams.

Clifford was a starter for Tad Boyle and the CU Buffs this past season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He became a regular starter for the Buffs in the 2021-22 season after senior Elijah Parquet suffered a season-ending injury.

Clifford scored a career-high 17 points in a road loss at Oregon in January. He also had his first career double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) in a home win over Utah to close out the regular season.

Johnson also comes to Fort Collins with plenty of starting experience. He was a regular starter the last two seasons at New Mexico.

He averaged 5.8 points per game last season and had a season-high 16 points in a road loss at Air Force, just a few miles from where he grew up.

Johnson's career-high in points came in a road loss to Utah State last season when he had 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

That's now three transfer portal additions for CSU as Clifford and Johnson join fellow Colorado Springs area native Joel Scott, the Division II Player of the Year at Black Hills State last season who starred at Lewis-Palmer in Monument.

The Rams have lost two starters from last year's team to the transfer portal in John Tonje, who committed to Missouri, and Isaiah Rivera, who committed to the University of Illinois at Chicago.