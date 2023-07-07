FORT COLLINS — After being born and raised in Colorado Springs and spending the first three years of his college career playing in Boulder, Nique Clifford could feel it was time for some new experiences when he left the Colorado men’s basketball team this spring and entered the transfer portal.

He took a visit to Loyola Chicago, but the main thing he was looking for was a place that could help him achieve his goals of playing for a winning program while also preparing him for a career in the NBA.

Clifford happened to find that two hours from his hometown at Colorado State.

“I really liked it there and it was a tough decision, but I really didn’t care about staying close to home or not,” Clifford told The Denver Gazette. “I honestly was thinking about getting out of Colorado and trying something new, but I ended up making my decision on basketball and my goals and what I thought was best for me. I really trusted the coaching staff here and felt like they’re going to help me get to where I want to go. I feel like our team could be real successful this next year, which is also something I want to be a part of is a winning program.”

Getting the chance to play alongside his childhood best friend, Javonte Johnson, who also transferred to the Rams after three years at New Mexico, is certainly a sweetener, but it was never the plan.

Clifford said that there were a few schools that tried to recruit both he and Johnson as a package deal in the transfer portal, but the two decided to go through their own individual process in finding a new home.

After Clifford took his visit in Fort Collins, Johnson took his a few days later after visiting Wyoming. Clifford was actually on his visit at Loyola Chicago at the time and he got a text from Johnson that said, “We should do this.”

The rest is history for the pair of longtime best friends who even adopted the acronym “OTN” meaning “on top next” from their days playing AAU together in the Springs.

“We both really just loved it when we were on our visits,” Clifford said. “The dudes treated us right and wanted us here and knew what we could bring to the table. That was a real big selling point.

“It was a cool experience going through that and just knowing I’m going to play with one of my childhood buddies that’s like family to me. That’s really special.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Both Clifford and Johnson should provide immediate help to a CSU team that didn’t exactly perform how it expected last season. A consistent flow of injuries certainly played a role, but the Rams seemed to be missing something in the aftermath of David Roddy’s departure to the NBA.

CSU did lose a pair of multi-year starters again this offseason in John Tonje and Isaiah Rivera, but both Clifford and Johnson started just about every game at CU and New Mexico, respectively, last season and should fit in well on the wing with Isaiah Stevens back for a fifth and final season at point guard.

“Ultimately, you’ve just gotta go and find the best fits for your program,” coach Niko Medved told The Denver Gazette. “I thought we found guys who are going to fit and they’ve already fit in really, really well. Not just from a playing standpoint, but who they are as people (and) what they want out of this experience. I feel really good about the guys that we got here.”

It’s not just Clifford and Johnson who Medved is excited about, though.

There’s a third Pikes Peak area native who joined the Rams this offseason in Monument native and former Lewis-Palmer standout Joel Scott, who is making the jump to Division I after a standout career at Black Hills State in which he broke the school’s all-time scoring record and was named Division II player of the year last season.

“Had he chose, Joel could’ve played at the Division I level a long time ago, so I don’t think that was ever a question,” Medved said. “He has the athletic ability, the unique skill set, he’s a two-way player (that) can do it on both ends of the floor. I’m not worried about him at all being ready to do his deal at our level. I think you could clearly see that on film and as you got to know him a little bit better. He’s a perfect fit for us.”

Growing up, it would always be Clifford and Johnson on one side and Scott on the other in all of the big youth games in Colorado Springs. But now, for the first time, they’re all on the same side and ready to help lead the Rams back to the NCAA Tournament, making their hometown proud in the process.

“It’s crazy how everything has come full circle,” Clifford said. “I’m really excited for all of us to be here and the team that we have.”