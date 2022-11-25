FORT COLLINS — He doesn’t normally do this, but Jay Norvell wanted to take a team picture on the field after Colorado State’s 17-0 win over New Mexico Friday on Senior Day at Canvas Stadium. There’s one simple reason why.
“It ain’t the same team that we started the season with and we wanted something to signify that,” Norvell said. “There’s a lot of guys that aren’t in that team picture that were in August.”
But everybody who was in that picture was smiling. It didn’t matter that they finished the season 3-9. It didn’t matter that there are just a few players left on this team that have truly gone through the fire for five or six years with the program. They were just happy to deliver a win for the seniors, some of whom will never play another football game in their lives.
“This game wasn’t about next year or about the young guys,” wide receiver Tory Horton said. “I preached that to the young receivers. I told them, ‘Whatever you do, do it for the seniors.’”
Horton backed up his pregame message with another performance that caps off an outstanding first season with the Rams.
The Fresno kid spent his first two seasons in college at Nevada, learning from a player like Romeo Doubs, who’s now in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. Now his first full season as ‘the guy’ is over and the 10 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown that he had on Friday afternoon gives him 71 catches for 1,131 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.
Another casual 10 catches for 131 yards and a TD for @toryhorton11, who’s basically a lock for First Team All-Mountain West. pic.twitter.com/PW0chO5baG— Tyler King (@King_TylerB) November 25, 2022
Horton and the core offensive players — Clay Millen, Avery Morrow, Justus Ross-Simmons, etc. — will all be back next season. But Friday’s shutout win — the program’s first in six years — over the Lobos was about the defense because the leaders of that unit won’t be around if this team takes a significant leap in year two under Norvell.
“I’m so proud of our defense,” Norvell said. “I was really happy they were able to get the shutout. It’s hard to do, I don’t care who you’re playing against.”
Just like they have many times over the last few seasons, linebackers Dequan Jackson and Cam’Ron Carter had their names at the top of the stat sheet at the end of the game as the team leaders in tackles. Those two, from The South, came to Fort Collins together and they’re going to walk out together as two pillars of a program that desperately needed their leadership.
“We’ve been talking for years about this moment, but that’s one of the reasons we stuck around,” Jackson said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else. I love that guy to death, he’ll probably be at my wedding one day. I’m just glad I was able to meet him and we stayed together this whole time, played together as freshmen, and here we are as fifth-year seniors heading out together.”
Norvell has mentioned it many times, but this is not the same team that began the season on the road at Michigan. Yes, they only have 59 scholarship players — 26 less than the maximum allowed. But Norvell didn’t trust this team back in September and now he does.
“This has been a really challenging year,” Norvell said. “The first month of the season was so disjointed and they really became a group that I really enjoyed coaching the last two months. I didn’t trust my football team the first two months. I really think we have a group of kids that are committed to one another, they’re willing to sacrifice and they’re fun to be around.”
This first season for Norvell was filled with a lot of frustration. But it’s not unlike the other first seasons he’s had at other stops around the country.
The 3-9 record is actually the same from his first year at Nevada in 2017. And when looking for a sign of what’s to come, Norvell’s team won 8 games in his second year in Reno.
There’s no guarantee that’s going to happen for the Rams in 2023 and Norvell will be the first to admit that.
“We’re not a quick fix outfit,” Norvell said. “If that’s what you’re looking for, you ain’t going to get it from us. We want a culture of behavior that is the proper behavior and we want a work ethic that’s lasting. I feel very confident that we’re moving in the right direction. We’ve just gotta continue to add the right kind of kids that want that.”
Good news for CSU fans, though, because Norvell knows exactly where to start.
“I promised the players that we will have a locker room of players that are committed to CSU, that want to be here and want to sacrifice for their teammates,” he said. “I think we’re at a spot finally where these kids believe in that and now we have to build on that.”