FORT COLLINS — Ayden Hector knows it sounds a little cocky, but his first few games of college football weren’t as difficult as he expected they would be.

After having his scholarship revoked from Stanford before even getting to campus, Hector joined the Washington State team as a walk-on in October 2020, just a few weeks before the start of a season shortened by COVID-19 restrictions.

The former four-star recruit quickly worked his way onto the field, earning a starting spot in the season opener against Oregon State. But it was the next week where Hector really made an impact, recovering two fumbles and hauling in an interception in the first half of his second career game, a 43-29 loss to Oregon. He earned Pac-12 freshman of the week honors for his performance.

Everything was going well for the Bellevue, Wash., native — until it wasn’t.

Hector was suspended for a violation of team rules after he was arrested in Pullman for trying to use a fake ID to buy alcohol.

Soon after, Hector learned he needed surgery for an injury he sustained in the first game of the season and he decided to enter the transfer portal.

That was in March 2021.

Fast forward a year to 2022 and Hector still hadn’t found a new home. He sat out the entire 2021 season after learning he wouldn’t have recovered from his injury for the start of the season and was forced to sit at home on the couch watching his friends play on Saturdays.

100% back from injury I got in first game last season! New PR on my deadlift, 605 lbs!! No need for doubt, I am now injury-free. Thanks to everyone for the support including cougs. #familyoverflash pic.twitter.com/Z19kuzBbaf — Ayden Hector (@AydenHector2) December 23, 2021

“I did a lot of growing that year,” Hector told The Denver Gazette. “I was like, ‘Oh dang, I’m like a regular civilian now.’ It was a weird transition. I kinda looked myself in the mirror and I told myself, ‘You need to grow up in certain ways.’ I’ve been working on that ever since.”

Hector found himself after discovering a faith in God he said he’d never had.

A few months later he arrived in Fort Collins, this time just a few weeks before the start of training camp. Not only was he learning a new defense under coordinator Freddie Banks, the Rams also had him play at all three safety spots — free, strong and nickel — to see where he fit best. The early signs were that he didn’t fit anywhere.

He didn’t play much in the first four games of the season and by the time Week 5 rolled around, CSU had seen so many players leave the program that Hector was forced into the starting lineup at the nickel spot in the Rams’ road game at Nevada.

For the first time in nearly two years, Hector finally felt like he was back.

“I was on top of the world,” Hector said. “I was so happy to be playing football. I had been waiting for that opportunity and I wasn’t going to let it slip.”

Boy did he ever seize his opportunity.

On the second play of the second offensive possession of the game for the Wolf Pack, Hector perfectly read what Nevada was doing, jumping an out route, intercepting the pass and returning it 21 yards to the end zone for a pick-six in what turned out to be a crucial play in Jay Norvell’s first win at CSU.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Just like he did on that play, Hector never looked back.

“I think that’s exactly what happened,” Hector said. “When you’re off for (that long), your confidence might be a little shaken. Once I made my first play, I was kinda like, ‘Ok, I can do this again.’”

Two weeks later, he delivered the game-sealing interception in the win over Hawaii.

About a month after that, Hector was given a scholarship.

Now heading into his second season at CSU, which ironically begins against Washington State, Hector is at peace. He’s found a home in Fort Collins after an admittedly chaotic start to his college career. He remains a key piece to the Rams defense and is part of a safety trio featuring Jack Howell and Henry Blackburn that might just be the best in the Mountain West.

“He seriously is super underrated,” Howell said. “He can cover anybody on the field. He’s a stud and I think everybody’s going to be really excited to see what he can do (in) year two for the Rams.”

For Hector, it goes beyond his play on the field.

Back in high school, Hector took over his family’s charity B.Box from his brother. The goal is to pass out food and other essentials in what they call “birthday boxes” to students in need in the Seattle area. He’s brought that with him to CSU and says he volunteers with the Rams Against Hunger food pantry on campus, donating 20-30 b.boxes a month.

“It’s a great way to give back,” Hector said.

“I’m starting to really love this community. I’m so glad I ended up here.”

King's Take: Washington State at CSU

Rams are ready: Jay Norvell is excited to get his second season underway at CSU and show off his new-look team. Especially on offense, the Rams figure to look much more like the Norvell teams at Nevada where the "Air Raid" offense is leading to big plays all over the field and lots of points on the board.

What’s up Wazzu: The Cougars are also entering their second year under their head coach as Jake Dickert, who was previously an assistant at Wyoming, led the team to a 7-6 record in 2022. Wazzu is currently without a conference for the 2024 season as the Pac-12 is down to just two teams — the Cougs and Oregon State. Maybe this is the first of many trips to Fort Collins for Wazzu as joining the Mountain West seems like the best remaining option for the program.

Matchup to watch: CSU defense vs. WSU QB Cam Ward. The Cougars are led by Ward, the former FCS transfer from Incarnate Word who threw for over 3,200 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He torched the Rams in Pullman. But this Rams defense has key returners all over the field and this veteran unit will need to slow down the Wazzu offense in order to pull off the upset at Canvas Stadium.

***

Prediction: Washington State 31, Colorado State 27