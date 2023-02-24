FORT COLLINS • Separated by 366 days, Colorado State and Wyoming have now met twice at Moby Arena with plenty on the line.

Last year, both teams were competing for a Mountain West title and a few weeks away from both making the NCAA Tournament. The 61-55 win for the Rams that night was a signature moment in one of the most special seasons in program history.

This time around, the circumstances were completely different. CSU once again put together a dominant performance, winning by a final of 84-71 to send the “orange out” crowd home happy and it’s definitely one of the better wins of this year, but instead of putting them in second place in the conference, it prevented them from falling into last place.

Anyone in the building for both games wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference.

“The crowd was just awesome,” CSU coach Niko Medved said. “To me, it just speaks to what makes college athletics great. No matter what’s going on, you play a rivalry game like this, it means a lot. This game didn’t mean any less than it did last year when both teams are vying for (a) conference championship.”

Isaiah Stevens’ senior year hasn’t gone the way he wanted and although the possibility remains that he could use his COVID year to return next season, this could’ve been the penultimate home game of his legendary CSU career. That just makes nights like this one even more special.

“I missed it,” Stevens said. “Obviously it’s been an up and down year, but anytime we can get Moby to that capacity, I just feel like it changes the whole complexion of the game, regardless of where we are in the standings. It makes Fort Collins a tough place to win a basketball game.”

Stevens has spent much of this season shattering records left and right and if he does decide to return for a fifth year, there might not be any records left for him to break by this time next season. But on Friday night, Stevens became the all-time leader in assists across both the CSU men’s and women’s programs and tied his own personal career-high with 12 assists in the game.

For Stevens, it’s all according to plan.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“When he came here, his goal was to be the all-time assists leader before he even played a game,” Medved said. “That’s pretty cool stuff.”

The Rams also got a memorable performance for another senior who’s time could be coming to an end in Fort Collins — John Tonje.

Tonje has been a multi-year starter for the Rams, but this year he’s been asked to take on a much bigger role offensively and he’s begun to thrive in recent weeks.

“I think he’s a huge key,” Medved said. “He’s really started to find a groove here. He’s at his best, too, when he’s attacking and making threes. He was awesome tonight.”

The 25 points he scored on Friday was tied for a season-high and was a far cry from the two points in 29 minutes he had last season against Wyoming.

Tonje, Stevens and Wyoming leading scorer and Colorado Springs native Hunter Maldonado, who had 23 points for the Cowboys on Friday, are the biggest holdovers from that game 366 days ago.

While the hero from that night — David Roddy — may not have been in the building this time around, but he made sure to let everyone know he was tuned in and who he thinks the best point guard in the country is.

PROUD TO BE!!! 💚🤍@IsaiahStevens7 IS THE BEST PG IN THE COUNTRY!! — David Roddy (@droddy22) February 25, 2023

“That’s special,” Stevens said. “We’ve built a very strong connection over the last couple years. For him to say that, that’s always going to be cool to hear.”