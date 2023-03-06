FORT COLLINS — Colorado State coach Niko Medved ended Monday's practice with a clear message for his team: pack your suitcase full because he doesn’t plan on coming home until Sunday.

Despite heading into the Mountain West tournament as the No. 8 seed in a surprisingly difficult season, Medved is confident his team has the capability to make another deep run in Las Vegas, especially this year of all years.

“There’s not one result that would surprise me this week,” Medved told The Denver Gazette. “Anybody could beat anybody.”

That includes Wednesday when the Rams face 9-seed Fresno State to kick off the tournament.

The Bulldogs were the only team CSU swept during conference play this season.

“We were fortunate to beat them twice, but now this is a new game,” Medved said. “They’ve had some great wins this year — they’re a lot like us that way. They’re talented, they’re tough defensively, they’re athletic. We’ve got our hands full.”

Still, Medved believes his team can “compete with anybody” and there’s a few reasons for that.

First, the Rams have what every team desperately wants at this point of the year — a star. Isaiah Stevens was named first-team All-Mountain West by the media on Tuesday and even received a vote for player of the year.

“It’s definitely nothing short of a blessing,” Stevens told The Denver Gazette. “Shout out to my teammates. I couldn’t be there without them and my coaching staff for putting me in a position to go out there and just be me year after year, season after season. I’ve been able to be nothing short of who I wanted to be as a player, as Isaiah Stevens. Hopefully we’ve got some more games to play.”

It was the fourth year Stevens earned all-conference honors and, as the conference’s fourth-leading scorer and the leader in assists, he knows how important it is to have one player capable of carrying a team for a few days in March.

“At this point, it’s who can be better for the 40 minutes,” Stevens said. “You might be the better team, but if a guy gets going, it can be extremely tough to stop in those kinds of settings. It’s going to be a special week in Vegas. These teams are extremely deep this year. It should be fun.”

Another reason why the Rams are feeling confident is that they’re finally healthy, somewhat. There hasn’t been a time where Medved has had his full arsenal of players, but they’ve had times with only seven healthy scholarship players for multiple games. For the last few weeks, though, he’s had a consistent group of nine players available.

“These last several weeks, we’ve had consistency in these guys and there’s a direct reflection on that,” Medved said. “I do think that’s been a real factor in us playing better.

“I think the team has taken a step forward. We’ve been close at home with some of these teams, we’ve beaten Wyoming. I just thought we took another step against New Mexico and hopefully that builds a little bit of confidence.

"Are we playing our best basketball? No, I wouldn’t say that, but we’re playing better than we’ve played all year. We need to play our best this week.”

Stevens still has the option to return for a fifth season thanks to the extra year granted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hasn’t announced a decision.

The same goes for fellow senior John Tonje, who’s second on the team in scoring and will need to play a key role for the Rams to have a shot at making a run.

“I’ve been doing this for a while, so one thing I know is regardless of what happens next year, you’ll never have the same exact team,” Tonje told The Denver Gazette. “We’re just trying to embrace every day together and approach every day like it’s our last.”