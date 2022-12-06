FORT COLLINS • It’s been nearly 1,100 days since Colorado and Colorado State have met on the hardwood.
The last time it happened, it was a respected veteran versus a young, rising star at the point guard position. This time around, it’s the same thing — except which player is the veteran and which is the young guy is reversed.
In that game back in December 2019, it was McKinley Wright IV’s Colorado team who came into Moby Arena and beat a young Colorado State team led by freshman point guard Isaiah Stevens.
On Thursday, Stevens, now a senior, will finally get his shot to get revenge on the Buffs as he leads the Rams into Boulder to take on a CU team led by sophomore point guard KJ Simpson.
“You just wish that you could play those games every year,” Stevens said Tuesday. “It’s just such a cool basketball environment on their end and our end, so I think it’s going to be a cool experience for the guys that haven’t gotten to play in it.”
On both sides, only Stevens and fellow CSU senior John Tonje are the only two players still around for that matchup three years ago. There are veteran players on both teams that have played in big games before in the NCAA Tournament and in important conference games, but maybe nothing quite like this.
Anytime CU and CSU square off in any sports, it’s a big deal. But both of these teams have high expectations for the rest of this season and are both coming off losses, only adding to the desperation that will likely be displayed by both teams.
“I think it’s great for college basketball,” CSU coach Niko Medved said. “I think it raises interest in both programs within the state and the fan bases care about it. Honestly, it’s a good game for both schools. I’m glad we’re finally able to start this series back up.”
This game has gotten a lot more interesting in the last week — and it has nothing to do with how either team is playing.
When Stevens suffered a significant foot injury in October, there was little expectation that he’d be back before the calendar turned to 2023, let alone in early December.
But the senior surprised everyone last week when he returned for the Rams’ home game against Loyola Marymount in which he scored 13 points in 18 minutes.
Stevens said it was a day-to-day process getting back on the court, slowly going through drills and even chipping in on the scout team in practice. But a day or two before the game against Loyola Marymount, Stevens got the nod to give it a go.
“I don’t think there should be any looking back now,” Stevens said.
After he played 27 minutes in the loss to Northern Colorado over the weekend, this game against CU might be the first time we’ll see Stevens at close to 100% since the NCAA Tournament in March.
A win would mean a lot for Stevens, who’s meant so much to CSU and whose importance has grown even more now with classmate David Roddy now in the NBA.
Just listen to how CSU’s opponents talk about Stevens.
“Isaiah Stevens is, in my opinion, probably the best point guard in the country that nobody’s heard of,” said Buffs coach Tad Boyle.
That sounds like something people used to say about that other point guard from the last time these two teams played.
“He’s the heart and soul of the team and the program and what we do,” Medved said. “He’s the straw that stirs the drink. He’s the leader on and off the court. He does a lot of the same things for our program that McKinley Wright did for CU.”