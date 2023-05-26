Isaiah Stevens hasn't played his last game in green and gold after all.

The Colorado State hoops star is returning to Fort Collins for his fifth and final year, using his extra year of eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stevens originally announced his intentions to test the NBA draft waters but kept the option open to return to CSU and he officially announced his return on Friday morning.

The Allen, Texas native has already cemented himself as a legend in the program, but now has the chance to earn the status of one of the greatest Rams at Moby Arena.

Stevens is already the program's all-time leader in assists and is just 207 points shy of becoming the all-time scoring leader. There's also a good chance he becomes the all-time leader in field goals made and attempted and 3-pointers made and attempted. Plus, add in another 1,000 minutes for a healthy season and he'll be the far and away leader in time spent on the court in a CSU uniform.

Despite missing the first eight games of last season, Stevens was still able to earn First Team All-Mountain West honors, finishing third in the conference in scoring and first in assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Stevens has earned All-Mountain West honors of some kind in all four seasons so far with the Rams. He earned second team all-conference in 2021 and 2022 and was honorable mention and freshman of the year in 2019-20. He was also a finalist for Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year in 2022.

The return of Stevens continues a string of good news for coach Niko Medved. Despite losing starters John Tonje (Missouri) and Isaiah Rivera (Illinois-Chicago) to the transfer portal, the Rams quickly reloaded with a trio of Colorado natives that all hail from the Pikes Peak region.

Former CU Buffs guard Nique Clifford, former New Mexico guard Javonte Johnson and former Black Hills State guard and Division II player of the year Joel Scott were all added over the last few months.

All three have officially joined CSU and should compete for starting spots for a team that, now with the return of Stevens, should compete for the top of the Mountain West and look to return to the NCAA Tournament in 2024.