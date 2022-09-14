FORT COLLINS — Anybody that expected things to change overnight when Jay Norvell took over the Colorado State football program was fooling themselves.

Norvell himself certainly wasn’t one of those people.

Through the first two games of his tenure, it’s been ugly on the field. Sure, facing a top team like Michigan is almost a throw away game, but falling behind 34-0 at home against Middle Tennessee was an embarrassing moment for the program. But maybe more important than improving the on-field product and getting wins is the culture change Norvell has tried to make in the building.

“We’re all impatient, we all want it to happen now, but the reality is we’ve got a lot of changes going on and a lot of people that we’re trying to mesh and get to play together,” Norvell said Wednesday We’re having growing pains and a lot of it’s attitude and buying in. Some kids buy into that and some kids don’t. Sometimes it takes a year to get that out of your system.”

Sometimes that requires players leaving your program and that’s already happened for the Rams. Wide receiver Dante Wright was the first high-profile departure on Tuesday, but Norvell also said starting kicker Cayden Camper, who was a two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week last season, is no longer with the program.

“We sit down with these players and talk to them at the beginning of the season and they make a decision to do the things that we’re asking them to do and to do the things that the team has deemed important,” Norvell said. “If they can’t make a commitment to do that, they shouldn’t play.”

Norvell was blunt on Wednesday. Whether or not it’s because the messages from the coaching staff haven’t reached everyone in the locker room or something, Norvell is clearly frustrated early on in his first season in Fort Collins.

“I also told our kids that are here that if they’re on this team, then they’re making a commitment to their teammates to do all the things that we’re doing as a team,” Norvell said. “Nobody makes you play this game.”

But Norvell isn’t lacking self-awareness with his program. He knows the state of the program he inherited and one offseason isn’t going to wash away the past few years of bad football that’s been played at CSU.

“This has been a scarred football team,” Norvell said. “They’ve lost a lot of football games in the last five years and they hear it a lot. We’ve gotta build their self esteem up and we’ve gotta build their capacity to fight and handle adversity. We didn’t handle it last week and all of our players have to be mindful of their body language and their response to adversity.”

Freshman quarterback Clay Millen also mentioned bad body language when speaking with The Denver Gazette on Tuesday. Millen was talking about the effect his own personal body language as the quarterback can have on the rest of the team, but his coach believes the issue isn’t something that can be solved by positivity from the quarterback.

“Body language reflects attitude,” Norvell said. “There’s a lot of things going on that I don’t really even want to comment on, to be honest. But I think the negativity is not good around this football team. We’ve got a lot of good kids who are working hard and trying to do the right thing and we’re trying to pour positivity in them.”