FORT COLLINS — Before Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown was over, Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn and his family were allegedly the subject of threats after Blackburn delivered a late hit on Colorado’s Travis Hunter, who left the game at halftime and was transported to a local hospital.

It was alluded to by Rams coach Jay Norvell during his Monday press conference and confirmed by CSU athletic director Joe Parker, who spoke to ESPN, that Blackburn, a senior safety from Boulder, had his cell phone number and his mother’s cell phone number, as well as his CSU campus address and his family’s home address, posted on the internet before the Saturday’s game was even over.

Blackburn and his family have allegedly received threatening phone calls and messages, as well as threats on social media.

“I just don’t think those kind of things have any place in college football,” Norvell said. “I hope there can be some accountability in that type of behavior. I’m very concerned for our kids.”

According to both Norvell and Parker, CSU campus police and local Fort Collins police have been helping Blackburn and his family with the threats they have been receiving.

“Our university is supporting him, the police department is supporting him because of the seriousness of the threats that have come out of this,” Norvell said. “It’s just sad. It’s a football game. Let’s not make it more than that. We don’t want anybody to get hurt. We don’t coach that kind of football.”

Blackburn received a 15-yard personal foul penalty for his late hit on Hunter in the first quarter. Hunter went down in pain after the hit, but was able to return shortly after and played the remainder of the first half before being taken to a local hospital at halftime, where he was reportedly diagnosed with a lacerated liver.

Norvell said he reviewed the hit on Hunter and described it as a “bang-bang type of a play” that “happens in football sometimes.”

The Rams (0-2) face Middle Tennessee State (1-2) this Saturday at 5 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tenn.