FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell has spent an awful lot of time watching high school basketball games over the course of his 35-year career as a football coach.

It’s just the way the calendar works out, but one of the main periods college coaches spend out on the road recruiting comes in the winter after their respective seasons are over. There aren’t any high school football games to watch in January and Norvell will do anything he can to see a recruit’s athleticism up close and in person, so it’s resulted in a lot of time spent in gyms all around the country.

“I’ve spent so many years in gyms watching guys run and play defense and rebound and jump and dunk,” Norvell told The Denver Gazette in a recent sitdown interview. “You can find a lot out about a kid’s athletic ability by how they play basketball. I love football players that play multiple sports.”

Norvell isn’t kidding. It’s gotten to the point where the winter conditioning period at Colorado State — eight weeks of grit, they call it — is about anything but football. Aside from the intense morning workouts, the Rams go on hikes as a team and have a 500-meter race on the indoor track — the Fort Collins 500, Norvell said. But Norvell’s favorite? The basketball tournament.

“It really kinda gives me an annual check up on the athletic ability of our team. When you can see your kids run around on the basketball court and just do super athletic things, you can see the quickness, you can see your jumping ability, what kids have ball skills,” Norvell said. “There’s no question we’re a longer team. Our movement is much different than a year ago. We have more versatile athletes.”

It may seem like his introductory press conference was yesterday, but Norvell is already 15 months into his tenure in Fort Collins. The past month and a half have been a period of reflection for Norvell as he analyzed his first season with the Rams and he admitted it wasn’t always fun to relive while watching the film.

“It was really hard and it was a difficult year, but that’s part of the reality of what you have to do as a coach,” Norvell said. “You have to go through and watch the hard stuff. I went back and we did some studies as a staff, there’s some correlations with different keys to victory that we have and we put a high premium on special teams.

“Probably my biggest area of disappointment last year was the negative plays that we had on offense — the minus yardage plays and the sacks.”

But there’s a real opportunity for Norvell and the CSU program this offseason. Often the biggest jump that teams make under a coaching staff is from year one to year two and Norvell certainly sees that potential heading into his second spring with the Rams.

“There’s a base understanding and a foundation that’s been set and now it’s just about mastering techniques and really playing with confidence,” Norvell said. “That’s what I’m so excited about. We have a bunch of guys who are really hungry to show improvement and show that they can play.”

Norvell also knows with that comes increased expectations. It’s going to be year two for quarterback Clay Millen and this coaching staff has raved about the new additions they’ve made this offseason. To go along with the talented returning players like Tory Horton and Jack Howell, another three win season can’t be in the cards for CSU.

“I think expectations are good and I’ve always wanted to coach at a place where people expect you to be good,” Norvell said. “As we continue to bring in the type of players that we need to win, our kids feel that sense of urgency that we need to play well and that’s important. I just think that kinda comes with the territory. With confidence comes belief and those are the stages that we need to get to.”

It’s hard to glance at the Rams’ schedule for this fall and not get excited. CSU opens the season hosting Washington State at Canvas Stadium and then sitting there in Week 2 is the game everyone along the Front Range is looking forward to.

Colorado vs. Colorado State, the Rocky Mountain Showdown — and it’s back on campus. The return of this rivalry was one of the first things Norvell asked about when he took the CSU job, so you know he’s excited.

“Rivalry games are what really make schools and fan bases and it gives everybody something to look forward to,” Norvell said. “There’s great reasons to have a game like that at a neutral site, but also, it’s awesome to go play on their campus and then have them come to our campus. I can’t wait to play in that game.”

That’s still over five months away, though. It’s one step at a time for Norvell and first up comes making some real progress on the field this spring. The improvement has already been made off the field and the way Norvell talks about his team is nothing like what he was saying even just a few months ago.

“I love the attitude of our new players,” Norvell said. “I think that’s something that I’ve always really valued, the gratefulness of the opportunity that you have to play college football and to represent a university and a state and a community is so critical. It really affects everything you do. I think we’re heading in the right direction that we need to be in.”