LAS VEGAS — There were a lot of sleepless nights in the first month of Jay Norvell’s first season in charge at Colorado State. He had no feel for his team, and he knew something was wrong.

It got so bad that one night he was just sitting in his driveway and called strength coach Jordon Simmons and director of player development Jeremy Copeland and asked one simple question: “What’s wrong with this team?”

As the weeks went on and more and more players left the Rams, the answer became clear.

“We had a lot of guys that just weren’t committed,” Norvell said at Mountain West media days.

Everything changed when Norvell visited his old team, Nevada, for the first time. CSU had lost over 20 scholarship players from the beginning of the year at that point and starting quarterback Clay Millen wasn’t even healthy enough to play, but the Rams battled, delivering Norvell his first win at CSU.

“That was the first time all year I thought we were a team,” Norvell said. “We fought for each other, we went through a tough, really hard road game and I think from that point, we just battled. We didn’t have enough depth and we weren’t experienced enough at some positions, but we competed. That’s what we’re building on.”

Now year two in Fort Collins for Norvell is right around the corner and the similarities between the start to his CSU tenure and the start to his Nevada tenure couldn’t be more similar.

The Wolf Pack went 3-9 in Norvell’s first year in Reno, the same record the Rams had last season. They also have a young quarterback, Clay Millen, ready to take a jump after taking his fair share of hits as a freshman.

Unlike at Nevada, Norvell and the Rams have been able to use the transfer portal to help bolster depth at spots that sorely needed it this offseason.

But most importantly, CSU has continued to recruit the archetype of high school players that Norvell has identified for years as a fit in his system.

“When you have a really good program, everybody has got to fight to get better all the time,” Norvell said. ”All of our guys that are competing and playing need to feel pressure from the guys behind them. We’ve tried to build the roster from the bottom up and tried to add as many playmakers as possible.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I still think the best way to build a football team is with freshmen that fit your qualities, that learn your program from the bottom-up. In the long run, those players handle adversity way better because they’re more connected with your program.”

So, does that mean CSU is about to go from winning three games to eight like Nevada did in Norvell’s second year there? Well, with how good the Mountain West is and how much work needed to be done when Norvell arrived in Fort Collins, perhaps not yet. He’s still preaching patience and sticking to the plan he outlined when he first took over.

“I think that you have to have the confidence to do what’s going to help you in the long run and not try to (have a) quick fix,” Norvell said.

The Rams are on the right track, though.

They have multiple players on the preseason all-conference team and a player capable of winning both offensive and defensive player of the year in the conference to go along with another half dozen players that could be all-conference honorees this season. Add in another good summer on the recruiting trail and Norvell has this program right where he wants it 18 months into his tenure.

“I think we’re in a great space,” Norvell said. “We came to Colorado State because we felt like we could have a tremendous team and have a chance to play (in) New Year’s Six games and win championships. I think we’re on that course.”

Former Mountain West Player of the Year joining CSU staff

One of Norvell’s favorite former players is joining his staff this fall.

Carson Strong, a two-time conference player of the year at Nevada, is joining CSU as a volunteer assistant for the 2023 season. The former standout quarterback left the Wolf Pack after the 2021 season with still two years of eligibility left, but injury concerns caused him to go undrafted and he had a brief stint in training camp with the Eagles before getting cut.

Strong played briefly in the USFL before suffering another injury, prompting him to give Norvell a call and tell him he wanted to get into coaching. Norvell was always going to say yes and now Strong will be able to help mentor second-year starter Clay Millen, who was Strong’s back-up in 2021 and continues to draw comparisons to Strong.

“I love that kid, I’ve always had a great relationship with him,” Norvell said. “He’s a guy who just had a bad break. He had a knee that wouldn’t get right for him, and it really hurt him in the NFL. He played in the USFL last spring, and he hurt his knee again. He wants to coach and we’re going to give him that opportunity. He’ll be a great resource for Clay and our quarterbacks.”