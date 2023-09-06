FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell is already tired of watching Colorado’s big win over No. 17 TCU.

With his Rams in the midst of a rare bye week in early September, the Colorado State coach has plenty of time to prepare for the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field next weekend.

“We’ll get another game this weekend on them and really zero in on where they’re putting their players and who we have to execute against,” Norvell said this week.

Unlike Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, who are nationally ranked at No. 22 and the No. 1 story in college football, Norvell’s Rams did not come out of the gates as they had hoped.

CSU brought in a list of new players, and the preseason talk suggested the Rams would be vastly improved from the 3-9 outfit a year ago.

That wasn't the case in Week 1.

Anyone who glanced at the score from the Rams’ 50-24 defeat to Washington State at Canvas Stadium would think nothing has changed. Yes, CSU finally eclipsed the 20-point mark under Norvell — something the team didn’t do in 2022. But the Rams’ three touchdowns in the game all came in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach.

“Defensively, they just outplayed us,” Norvell said. “You get into games like that where you play against somebody who’s hot (and) we didn’t handle it very well. I think we got a chance to reflect on this film. It’s one game. We’ve got a lot of good football players. We did a lot of good things in this game.”

The Rams ran into a red-hot quarterback in Washington State’s Cameron Ward, who lit up the CSU defense for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He took a seat on the bench early in the fourth quarter after the Cougars had jumped out to a sizable lead.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The other side of the ball may be just as concerning for Norvell and the Rams.

This is supposed to be the year the CSU offense starts to look like the ‘Air Raid’ offense that put up big points for Norvell at Nevada. Aside from the improvements on the offensive line — the Rams only allowed one sack in the game — the offense looked similar to last year’s. Outside of a big play or two in the fourth quarter, CSU wasn’t moving the ball down the field, and the lack of explosive plays was hard to ignore.

Norvell shouldered the blame.

“We really wanted to go into this season not beating ourselves, and I’ve probably gotta take the brunt of that responsibility,” Norvell said. “We kinda played it a little close to the vest. I had some great talks with Clay (Millen) and we gotta put ourselves in position to use our playmakers better. I gotta do a better job getting them involved in the game early.”

Tory Horton was targeted 13 times, and he caught nine passes for 81 yards. But none were more than 12 yards down the field. Tight end Dallin Holker made a dazzling one-handed catch for a late touchdown, but he didn't help the offense move the chains in the first three quarters.

The fact that Millen looked like a similar player in the first game of his second full season as a starter was the biggest takeaway from the offense’s performance. He got banged up in the third quarter and was replaced by Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who went in and moved the ball. He threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a little over a quarter of action. One of the scores came on busted coverage by Washington State that left wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons wide open.

“You could see in spots how dynamic we could be as a team,” Norvell said. “(Fowler-Nicolosi) comes in and moves us down the field and scores a couple times. It just shows the capability that we have, the big-play ability that we have on this roster. We’ve just gotta do it more consistently.”

Norvell said Millen’s injury wasn’t too serious, and it appears he will be available against the Buffs on Sept. 16. Considering CU's early success, the Rams must quickly become the team Norvell envisioned in his second season.

“He’s doing good,” Norvell said of Millen. “When you’re the quarterback, you take a lot of criticism when you don’t play well. Sundays are hard for those guys. He’s gotta turn the page and move on. He’s a really good player. We’re going to need him the rest of the year. We’ve gotta play better at quarterback. I think that’s obvious and I think we’re capable of that.”