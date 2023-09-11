While two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets are off to San Diego in a few weeks, there will still be an NBA team holding its training camp on the Front Range.

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are coming to Colorado State for their training camp on Oct. 3-6 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.

Practices are not expected to be open to the public or media.

The Sixers are entering their first season under coach Nick Nurse, who takes over for Doc Rivers after Philadelphia was again eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, this time in seven games by the Boston Celtics.

This is the second year in a row that the team has traveled for its training camp as last year they spent a few days in Charleston, S.C., at the campus of The Citadel.

It's been a contentious offseason for the Sixers as star guard James Harden has been publicly feuding with Daryl Morey, the team's president of basketball operations, who has yet to fulfill Harden's request for a trade.