FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell just gets it.

I don’t really care if Colorado State doesn’t win another game this season and finishes 2-10, the Rams have their football coach for the decade.

Just look at how emotional he was after losing a close game at San Jose State last week. He hasn’t even had the job for 11 months, but he’s already showing a level of care that this program hasn’t really seen since Sonny Lubick retired.

From connecting with the fan base to establishing a culture to developing young players, everything Norvell is capable of has been on display in his first season with the Rams.

Again this week, with a roster full of players still getting to know the history of CSU, Norvell brought Lubick in to speak to the team ahead of the Border War game against Wyoming.

“We all realize we’re a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Norvell said. “It’s very humbling to be able to play in this game and what it’s meant for so many people for over 100 years. It’s just a special thing to be a part of a game that’s been going on for so long and has meant so much to so many people.”

That’s not something you’ll see a lot of coaches do around the country, especially outside of the Power 5 conferences. Most other coaches that come to CSU would probably view it as a stepping stone to a better conference, but not Norvell. He turns 60 next March and this job could define his legacy as a coach.

Like a lot of Black coaches around the country, Norvell had to prove himself year after year and wait a long time before he got the chance to run his own program. He was an assistant coach for nearly three decades before getting his first and only other head coaching job at Nevada.

“It’s tremendously important to have work ethic and to have a toughness about you,” Norvell said.

But now he’s in the perfect spot and could go down as the coach that takes CSU back to the top of the Mountain West and beyond, which the resources and facilities in Fort Collins suggest this should be one of the premier Group of Five programs in the country.

Of course, it hasn’t been smooth sailing in year one and a lot of people will point to the amount of players that left the team once the season started as a detriment to Norvell as a coach. But it should be the exact opposite.

He’s clear about what he expects from his team and established basic guidelines for players to follow and some chose not. Plus with the one-time transfer rule in place and the ability to play four games or less and still redshirt, it’s easier for players to decide early in a season that they don’t want to be a part of a program and sit out the year.

Even that storyline has died down as the exodus out of the locker room has stopped and the Rams have established their own identity on the field with the guys who stuck it out and are committed to the team.

You’ll see that on full display this Saturday at Canvas Stadium and if Norvell and his team are able to knock off their biggest rivals, that could be the signal to the rest of the Mountain West and beyond that there’s something special building in Fort Collins.

This week’s 5 Games to Watch

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas (10 a.m., ESPN)

Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge has had quite the turnaround and with last week’s win over Alabama, there’s even an outside shot the Tigers could still make the playoff if they win out. But they can’t overlook this potential trap game in Fayetteville.

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (1:30 a.m., CBS)

Alabama hasn’t lost back-to-back regular season games since Nick Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa back in 2007. This has been a brutal schedule filled with difficult road games for the Crimson Tide and it doesn’t get any easier this week against an Ole Miss team playing really well under Lane Kiffin.

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane (1:30 p.m., ESPN2)

This game could very well decide who wins the AAC this season and while UCF is firing on all cylinders with Gus Malzahn in charge, Willie Fritz’s Tulane might just be the best Group of Five team in the country this season. Expect plenty of points in this one.

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (5 p.m., FOX)

Oregon came to Boulder last week and proved it’s still a playoff contender with a big win over Colorado. Now they’ve got a rivalry game against Washington and this could be the game where Bo Nix and the Ducks move their way into the discussion for already being in the top four in the rankings.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (5:30 p.m., ABC)

TCU’s magical unbeaten run has to end at some point, right? Sonny Dykes’ first season with the Horned Frogs couldn’t be going any better and there’s a real chance they make the playoff, although it feels like they’ll need to win out to do so. But with how QB Max Duggan is playing, that just might happen.

King’s Heisman Watchlist

Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list heading into Week 11 of the season:

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud returning to the top of this list has more to do with how Hendon hooker played against Georgia last week than anything else. It may be boring at this point, but Stroud is leading one of the best offenses in the country and the Buckeyes remain undefeated.

2. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

If you take out the first three games of the season when Corum didn’t get more than 13 carries in a single game, he’s averaging 159 rushing yards per game. I say it each week, but he’s by far the best running back in the country and is the catalyst for an undefeated Michigan team.

3. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

It definitely wasn’t the greatest performance against Georgia and it just may have taken the Vols out of playoff contention, but Hooker’s season on the whole has still been nothing short of remarkable and he deserves to be a finalist.

4. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Getting to see Nix lead this Oregon offense in person last week was something else. Granted the level of competition wasn’t that great, but Nix is playing at a level that we’ve never seen from him before and the way he’s playing right now, he just might carry the Ducks into the playoff.

5. Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Bennett is back on my list after being off of it for a while and he deserves it after the way he played in the big win over Tennessee last week. The Bulldogs look poised for a trip back to the playoff and a lot of that is because Bennett is playing like a legit NFL prospect and leading a Georgia passing game that’s firing on all cylinders.

Where you can watch

There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college football in Denver. Here’s our pick for this week:

Jackson’s LoDo (1520 20th Street.): The home for TCU fans in Denver, join them for a fun night watching the Horned Frogs take on Texas in arguably the biggest game of the weekend in college football.