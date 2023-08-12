FORT COLLINS — Even for someone who grew up outside of Atlanta and has spent the last four years in Fargo, North Dakota, Kobe Johnson is far away from home at Colorado State.

But the biggest adjustment for the graduate transfer running back has actually been on the field, where the offense he's joined is moving at a much faster pace than he’s used to.

“It was a big difference,” Johnson said last week. “Where I came from (the offense) was real slow. We liked to huddle and really take our time running plays. Here, there’s much more tempo to it. Just the speed element that I bring and just how fast the offense moves, (we can) catch defenses off guard.”

Johnson caught the Rams' defense off guard at the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. Coach Jay Norvell sought to keep things basic and see what he has in his brand-new group of running backs, but that was music to Johnson’s ears.

The 5-foot-9 back was able to break off a few big runs and got the chance to not just get the ball out in space, but also showed off his strength with some tough runs up the middle.

“Kobe’s going to be a really good player for us,” Norvell said. "He’s just so natural at the position. He’s got experience, he understands how to run.”

Although he’s far from his hometown of Lawrenceville, Ga., Johnson isn’t alone. He’s one of three Bison players to transfer to CSU this offseason, joining cornerback Dom Jones and defensive lineman Tony Pierce, Jr. Add in defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, a former NDSU player, and defensive line coach Buddha Williams, whose previous coaching stop was in Fargo for five years, and Fort Collins is quickly turning into Fargo west.

“Just familiar faces,” Johnson said of what made the Rams a natural fit. “Having two guys with me that I’m familiar with as players, as teammates. That definitely made it a comforting thing, for sure.”

Johnson’s presence has provided a sense of relief, not just to the running back room, but to the offense as a whole.

Avery Morrow was the Rams' leading rusher last season. But his status is still up in the air due to legal issues stemming from his arrest and second-degree assault charge in January following an altercation with a CSU student.

Junior college transfer KJ Edwards has two years of experience and there are high hopes for freshman Damian Henderson, the highest-rated high school prospect signed by CSU this year.

But more oomph was needed.

Enter Johnson, who not only brings with him over 2,500 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his college career, but also two national championships.

“Kobe’s a winner,” associate head coach Matt Mumme told The Denver Gazette. “He’s been playing in a championship program the last few years. I think there’s a lot to be said that he brings that to us.”

For Johnson, he felt he had accomplished all he needed to in Fargo and now in a competitive Mountain West conference, he’s got one last shot to prove himself.

“I feel like I did some really good things at the FCS level for four years and with this last year, I just really want to showcase my skill set on a different stage,” Johnson said. “Having that opportunity, that means a lot to me.”