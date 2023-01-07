FORT COLLINS — Making the jump from Division II to Division I basketball isn’t normally as easy as Patrick Cartier is making it look.
The Colorado State big man has quickly become one of the team’s top offensive weapons in his first season with the team and he delivered another big performance to help the Rams snap a four-game losing streak and pick up their first Mountain West win of the season with a convincing 79-57 victory over Fresno State.
“I’ve gotta give a lot of credit to the coaching staff and my teammates, too,” Cartier said after scoring 16 points, tied for the team-high on Saturday afternoon. “They put me in really easy positions. I had a couple pretty much naked layups, which are easy buckets for me. They make me look pretty good.”
Well, coach Niko Medved doesn’t want to take too much credit either, despite being the coaching staff that identified his talents from his time at Hillsdale College in Michigan and gave him a shot to prove he can be just as productive in a big time conference like the Mountain West.
It’s only been 17 games, but so far so good.
“He has learned that he can do the same things offensively at this level that he was doing at the Division II level,” Medved said. “He’s hard to handle.
“He’s a throwback guy. He can seal, he can score with either hand, he understands angles, he’s a difficult guy to get around. Our guys now are learning to find him. They’re doing a better job of understanding where he is, how to get him the ball.”
The two-time consensus DII All-American has now started the last seven games for CSU after coming off the bench to start the season and he’s now a focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, but that hasn’t lessened his effectiveness.
“When Pat’s been doubled the last two games, he’s done a really nice job of effectively playing out of the double teams and our guys move the ball and knock down some shots,” Medved said. “When you’re able to do that and just play and keep the game as simple as possible, that’s great.”
Medved was quick to emphasize that this win over Fresno State was a big win for his team and could be a turning point in their season.
The Rams had lost four in a row and six of eight coming into Saturday, including the first three games of conference play. Every night in the Mountain West is a challenge, but simply looking like a team that’s up for a fight was a big step forward.
“I thought those first two games after Christmas, I just didn’t really see a spirit from us,” Medved said. “It’s not always about winning and losing, it’s how you play. You’ve gotta have a certain spirit about you in the way that you play. Playing that way doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win anything, but not playing that way guarantees it’s going to be a tough road. I thought our guys owned it.”
Making 14 3-pointers and only turning the ball over six times against the Bulldogs certainly helped restore some good vibes in the locker room, especially for guys like senior John Tonje — who broke out of a mini-slump of his own with 13 points.
CSU has a real chance to rattle off several wins throughout the rest of January and when the team plays as unselfishly as it did on Saturday, it’s hard to see anyone stopping them.
“Everyone had an unselfish mindset today,” Tonje said. “We’re back.”