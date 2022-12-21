FORT COLLINS — If you want to play for Jay Norvell, your height better start with a ‘6’ or you might be out of luck.

If there’s one thing about Norvell and the staff at Colorado State, they have a type. If you look at the heights of all 34 players the Rams signed on Wednesday, only two of them are under 6-feet tall — and those two players are 5-foot-11.

Why focus so heavily on tall kids? It’s pretty simple.

“This is a game where big people beat up on little people,” Norvell said.

Norvell has talked many times about wanting big, fast wide receivers — and CSU signed a few of those. He also loves having big, strong-armed quarterbacks — and he signed another one of those.

But it’s clear where Norvell felt his team was lacking in size and speed — on the offensive line and at tight end.

CSU added seven offensive linemen with an average height and weight of 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. That’ll certainly help fix one of the worst units on the roster from last season.

The Rams also brought in three new tight ends, all over 6-foot-5, including BYU transfer Dallin Holker.

It’s a position Norvell has cared about for a long time, dating back to his days coaching the position for the Raiders and owner Al Davis.

“Jay, can the tight end run a [corner] route?” Norvell recalled Davis asking him. “If he couldn’t run a [corner] route, Al didn’t want him.”

It’s safe to say Norvell believes this new group of tight ends can be dynamic weapons on offense.

“The tight ends that we brought in are the best crop of tight ends I’ve ever had in my career,” Norvell said.

The highlight of this year's recruiting class that's rated as the best in the Mountain West is arguably running back Damian Henderson out of Los Alamitos, Calif.

Henderson is a 4-star player according to ESPN’s rankings and held offers from three Pac-12 schools — Arizona, Oregon and Washington.

Despite the fact that starting running back Avery Morrow will be back next season, Henderson could make an immediate impact for the Rams. What Norvell likes about Henderson goes back to a lesson he learned from another legendary coach he worked under — Barry Switzer at Oklahoma.

“[Switzer] would not recruit a back if he didn’t have home runs, if he wasn’t scoring from 50, 60, 70 yards out and that’s what Damian Henderson does,” Norvell said. “He’s a home run threat. He really could play anywhere on the field. We’re really excited about adding a guy like him to our offense.”

Although there are plenty of kids like Henderson that are from southern California and plenty from Texas, this group of players comes from all over the map — 17 states, to be exact.

“That is the broadest spectrum that we’ve been able to touch in recruiting,” Norvell said. “We really touched every corner of this country from Florida to California to Washington state to New York state. We’ve been everywhere to find this class.”

That’s exactly why Norvell took this job a year ago.

“We’ve really learned that because of where we’re located and because of the Denver airport, we can [take a] direct flight anywhere,” Norvell said. “We have three kids from Chicago. I haven’t recruited Chicago the last five years I was at Nevada, but that’s traditionally a pretty good place [for recruiting]. We’ve got kids from Louisiana, kids from Florida, a couple east coast kids. It just opens a lot of doors for us that we never had before as a staff.”

Overall, it’s a staggering number of players added in a single day — but it’s still short of the 40 new players Norvell said he planned on bringing in after the win over New Mexico in the season finale.

The entire program had a meeting just a few days after the New Mexico game and Norvell made it clear that there wasn’t going to be another season like the one they all went through in 2022.

“I vowed to them and our staff and our coaches that we were never going to be in that situation again,” Norvell said. “We went into this recruiting season really with a very big job ahead of us. To go from 59 to 85 scholarships is a big bite to chew.”

Wednesday was a major step in the right direction.

“We needed to ramp up the competition at every position,” Norvell said. “You truly can’t make players accountable for playing at a high level unless they have a threat of sitting on the bench. These players will help us tremendously.”