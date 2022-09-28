The exodus of players leaving Fort Collins has continued.

After wide receiver Dante Wright and kicker Cayden Camper began the wave of Colorado State players announcing they'd be finishing their careers elsewhere two weeks ago, the trend has continued into the Rams' bye week.

Starting wide receiver Ty McCullouch announced he'd be sitting out the rest of this season and spending his final year of eligibility elsewhere, joining Melquan Stovall as the second starting wideout to leave the team. McCullouch had been with CSU for four seasons and is currently second on the team with 119 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Fifth-year defensive back Tywan Francis, who has played in the nickel for CSU this season, is also leaving the team, coach Jay Norvell confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

Other players that are no longer with the team include wide receiver E.J. Scott and offensive lineman Ches Jackson, both of whom left the team last week.