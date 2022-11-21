AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Once an Air Force signee, junior running back Jaylen Thomas had his best game of the 2022 season for Colorado State just a few miles from where he grew up.
Thomas, the former Vista Ridge standout who once was going to stay home and play safety for the Falcons, is now in his fourth year with the Rams. Despite early success in his career, he’s had to work his way back up the depth chart playing for another new coach in Fort Collins.
As players in the running back room have left the CSU Rams team, Thomas and Nevada transfer Avery Morrow have separated themselves as the main threats in the backfield.
Back in his hometown last weekend, Thomas was a key factor for the CSU offense, leading the way with 6 catches for 49 yards.
“It’s always an honor to be able to play this game, especially at this high level,” Thomas told The Denver Gazette. “A lot of the community don’t get to make it to the Division I level, so it’s always great to represent the community and the people around me, especially my family since we’re all from here in the Springs.”
Thomas’ most productive season in college was actually his first when he appeared in 10 games as a backup under coach Mike Bobo. He missed the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 with an injury and played as a reserve in 2021 under Steve Addazio’s run-heavy offense. His best game in college came against San Jose State when he had 62 rushing yards and a touchdown.
This season has been different. Up until last weekend against Air Force, the majority of his workload has come at the end of blowout losses for the Rams.
“I feel like the trust has definitely grown between us,” Thomas said of his relationship with Norvell. “I love Coach Norvell and all he’s preaching right now. We’re set on a good foot moving forward in the future.”
It’s clear his work ethic is one that will stick in the type of program Norvell is trying to build at CSU.
“[Thomas] is a really hard working guy,” Norvell said. “He’s a physical player [and] does a great job in pass protection. He’s done a really good job on special teams as well. We need him as part of that running back group.”
Thomas is the son of two CSU graduates, so it’s no surprise he stuck it out when a number of his teammates didn’t, but it’s paid off. Now Thomas has another week to show he’s capable of being a key player once again next season.
“I believe that the team is continuing to grow every week,” Thomas said. “We’ve had a lot of close games, if we could’ve just finished a few of these close matchups, the season would’ve been a lot different, but we’re looking to continue to move forward next year.”
What’s Next
New Mexico (2-9, 0-7 Mountain West) at Colorado State (2-9, 2-5 MW), 1:30 pm Friday (CBS Sports Network)