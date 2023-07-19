LAS VEGAS — Preseason awards allow teams to learn their standing among conference peers.

For Colorado State, things seem to be heading in the right direction under Jay Norvell, who enters his second season in charge of the Rams.

CSU had three players selected to the Mountain West preseason all-conference team voted on by the league's media, including The Denver Gazette. The Rams as a whole, coming off a 3-9 season, were picked to finish seventh.

Star junior Tory Horton was picked at both wide receiver and punt returner, while defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara and defensive back Jack Howell also made the team.

Horton is coming off a first-team season in 2022 when he led the conference in receiving yards, racking up 1,131 yards on 71 catches and eight touchdowns.

Howell, a Fort Collins native, also earned first-team honors a year ago, finishing second in the league in tackles (first nationally among defensive backs) and anchoring a Rams defense that improved as the season wore on.

Kamara is returning for a fifth and final season at CSU and is out to continue moving up the all-time program leaderboards. His 16 tackles for loss last season brings his career total up to 28.5, which ranks ninth in Rams history, while his 17.5 career sacks ranks 11th at CSU.

Boise State was picked to win the conference, earning 28 of 37 first-place votes, while San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs where selected as the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year.

2023 Mountain West preseason poll

1. Boise State

2. Air Force

3. Fresno State

4. San Diego State

5. San Jose State

6. Wyoming

7. Colorado State

8. Utah State

9. UNLV

10. Hawaii

11. Nevada

12. New Mexico

2023 All-Mountain West Preseason Team

Offense

QB Chevan Cordeiro, Sr., San José State

WR Tory Horton , sr., Colorado State

WR Justin Lockhart, Jr., San José State

RB John Lee Eldridge III, Sr., Air Force

RB George Holani, Sr., Boise State

OL Thor Paglialong, Sr., Air Force

OL Cade Beresford, Sr., Boise State

OL Mose Vavao, Sr., Fresno State

OL Cade Bennett, Jr., San Diego State

OL Frank Crum, Sr., Wyoming

TE Mark Redman, Sr., San Diego State

Defense

DL Payton Zdroik, Jr., Air Force

DL Mohamed Kamara, Sr., Colorado State

DL Devo Bridges, Sr., Fresno State

DL Jordan Bertagnole, Jr., Wyoming

DL DeVonne Harris, Jr., Wyoming

LB DJ Schramm, Sr., Boise State

LB Cody Moon, Jr., San Diego State

LB Easton Gibbs, Jr., Wyoming

DB Trey Taylor, Sr., Air Force

DB Jack Howell, Jr., Colorado State

DB Cam Stone, Sr., Hawai’i

DB Ike Larsen, So., Utah State

Specialists

P Jack Browning, Sr., San Diego State

PK John Hoyland, Jr., Wyoming

PR Tory Horton, Sr., Colorado State

KR Christian Washington, So., New Mexico

Offensive Player of the Year: Chevan Cordeiro, Sr., QB, San Jose State

Defensive Player of the Year: Easton Gibbs, Jr., LB, Wyoming

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Browning, Sr., PK/P, San Diego State