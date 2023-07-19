LAS VEGAS — Preseason awards allow teams to learn their standing among conference peers.
For Colorado State, things seem to be heading in the right direction under Jay Norvell, who enters his second season in charge of the Rams.
CSU had three players selected to the Mountain West preseason all-conference team voted on by the league's media, including The Denver Gazette. The Rams as a whole, coming off a 3-9 season, were picked to finish seventh.
Star junior Tory Horton was picked at both wide receiver and punt returner, while defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara and defensive back Jack Howell also made the team.
Horton is coming off a first-team season in 2022 when he led the conference in receiving yards, racking up 1,131 yards on 71 catches and eight touchdowns.
Howell, a Fort Collins native, also earned first-team honors a year ago, finishing second in the league in tackles (first nationally among defensive backs) and anchoring a Rams defense that improved as the season wore on.
Kamara is returning for a fifth and final season at CSU and is out to continue moving up the all-time program leaderboards. His 16 tackles for loss last season brings his career total up to 28.5, which ranks ninth in Rams history, while his 17.5 career sacks ranks 11th at CSU.
Boise State was picked to win the conference, earning 28 of 37 first-place votes, while San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs where selected as the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year.
2023 Mountain West preseason poll
1. Boise State
2. Air Force
3. Fresno State
4. San Diego State
5. San Jose State
6. Wyoming
7. Colorado State
8. Utah State
9. UNLV
10. Hawaii
11. Nevada
12. New Mexico
2023 All-Mountain West Preseason Team
Offense
QB Chevan Cordeiro, Sr., San José State
WR Tory Horton , sr., Colorado State
WR Justin Lockhart, Jr., San José State
RB John Lee Eldridge III, Sr., Air Force
RB George Holani, Sr., Boise State
OL Thor Paglialong, Sr., Air Force
OL Cade Beresford, Sr., Boise State
OL Mose Vavao, Sr., Fresno State
OL Cade Bennett, Jr., San Diego State
OL Frank Crum, Sr., Wyoming
TE Mark Redman, Sr., San Diego State
Defense
DL Payton Zdroik, Jr., Air Force
DL Mohamed Kamara, Sr., Colorado State
DL Devo Bridges, Sr., Fresno State
DL Jordan Bertagnole, Jr., Wyoming
DL DeVonne Harris, Jr., Wyoming
LB DJ Schramm, Sr., Boise State
LB Cody Moon, Jr., San Diego State
LB Easton Gibbs, Jr., Wyoming
DB Trey Taylor, Sr., Air Force
DB Jack Howell, Jr., Colorado State
DB Cam Stone, Sr., Hawai’i
DB Ike Larsen, So., Utah State
Specialists
P Jack Browning, Sr., San Diego State
PK John Hoyland, Jr., Wyoming
PR Tory Horton, Sr., Colorado State
KR Christian Washington, So., New Mexico
Offensive Player of the Year: Chevan Cordeiro, Sr., QB, San Jose State
Defensive Player of the Year: Easton Gibbs, Jr., LB, Wyoming
Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Browning, Sr., PK/P, San Diego State