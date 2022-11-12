FORT COLLINS — This one will stick with Jay Norvell for a while. About a year to be exact. Until Colorado State goes up to Laramie next season and faces off against Wyoming again.
It was a game that the Rams led for just over 47 minutes.
But in the end, the Bronze Boot trophy remained on the opposing sideline and another stinging loss resonated throughout the CSU locker room.
“Our margin for error is pretty thin right now and we just have to find a way to get over the hump,” Norvell said.
The result was eerily similar to the last couple weeks when the Rams have had chances to win in just about every Mountain West game this season, and the way it happened followed the same script.
CSU played good defense, but couldn’t score in the red zone on offense, despite running the ball effectively. And in the end one or two mistakes at inopportune times cost them the win.
Tory Horton’s punt return for a touchdown just 2:12 in gave CSU the lead and it didn’t relinquish it until 10:47 left to go in the game when Wyoming capitalized on a muffed punt by Horton and scored the game-winning touchdown.
“He’s brokenhearted in that locker room right now,” Norvell said after the game. “We had our opportunity to win the game anyway, it just wasn’t our time tonight.”
Horton has been a key leader in the locker room all season and he’s likely headed for First Team All-Mountain West honors after racking up another 168 receiving yards to go along with his punt return touchdown. But he probably would’ve taken the win more than anything else on Saturday night.
“I know him better than he knows himself,” Norvell said. “He’s been amazing with our younger receivers in every way. Nobody needs to say a thing to him. He’s the type of player that’s going to come back and make something great happen. He’ll bounce back and he’ll be fine for next week.”
The Rams did have a chance to retake the lead with six minutes to go, but Michael Boyle’s field goal attempt went wide left.
“We’re falling short,” Norvell said. “We had our chances tonight and we had our chances last week as well. It’s frustrating to come up short, but we’ve got to find ways to be better.”
This is uncharted territory for Norvell and his staff.
For five years at Nevada, they were one of the most explosive teams in the country and last year averaged 35.7 points per game. In their first year here in Fort Collins, that number is under 13.
Sure, they're having success running the ball and Avery Morrow tallied another 100-yard performance on the ground, but it looks nothing like the Air Raid offense Norvell and his staff want to run and anyone who's expecting that when they tune in every Saturday should table those expectations until next fall.
“We’re used to scoring points and we haven’t been good enough and mature enough and haven’t coached well enough to help our kids find ways to score enough,” Norvell said. “That’s frustrating because I think if we could play a little bit better complimentary football, we could have several more wins. That’s just the honest truth.”
The CSU defense put together another performance worthy of a win, holding the Cowboys to just 236 yards of total offense and only allowed one true touchdown drive as the second score came on a short field following a turnover.
Senior linebacker Dequan Jackson had one of his best games of the season, leading the team with 13 tackles and setting the tone up front against a talented Wyoming rushing attack.
“You’re brokenhearted for that kid that you can’t help him win this game,” Norvell said of Jackson.
The good news for Norvell and the Rams is that just about all of these players will be back to try and close out these tight games next year and beyond. It doesn't make losses like this one feel much better in the moment, but the Rams will be a better football team because of these kinds of losses.
“Every time we walk on the field, we learn,” Norvell said. “We have young players that have never been in these situations before. Sometimes the hard lessons are the ones that stick with you the longest.”