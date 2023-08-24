BOULDER — Deion Sanders never planned on coaching college football.

After coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, all the way from youth football through high school, Sanders said he was “just going to chill.”

Then, he said, he “started getting inquiries.” One thing led to another and he was the coach at Jackson State, going 23-3 over the last two seasons, including a 16-0 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

“I prayed about it and God spoke to me and I went out and did it at an extreme level,” Sanders said.

That led him to Colorado, where his first season as the coach of the Buffaloes begins in a week on the national stage against TCU. Through it all Sanders has remained unapologetically himself.

“I don’t change, man,” Sanders said. “I love life. I’m not adverse to the nonsenses of life. A lot of coaches will sit up there and lie to you because they want you to believe something else about who they are. You know I am. I’ve been consistent with who I’ve been for a long time. This ain’t nothing new to me.”

It’s been a long, wild offseason in Boulder. There are only 10 scholarship holdovers from the 2022 Buffs squad that went 1-11 as one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.

The roster turnovers, including over 60 new scholarship players, was all by design. Sanders and CU won't apologize for what they did. To them, they were doing what they were incentivized to do and following the path laid forth by the likes of USC, who won 10 games last year with transfers all over the roster.

With one of his sons on both sides of the ball, with Travis Hunter set to play just about every snap on offense and defense and with a handful of transfers from Coach Prime’s alma mater of Florida State, this roster has been built the way Sanders wants it.

“These kids can play,” Sanders said. “The roster is really talented. I love going to practice each day, witnessing the battles that we have at certain positions. It’s unbelievable, man. I love the depth that we’re displaying right now. It’s a whole new team.”

The very public roster turnover drew its criticism from multiple Power 5 coaches, including an anonymous Pac-12 coach that could be on the opposite sideline from Coach Prime at some point this season. Still, even though Sanders does see and hear it all, none of it gets to him.

“What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me?” Sanders said. “Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. I’ve been dealing with this foolishness since pee wee football, man. I’ve been 'him.' I’ve been a difference-maker, a game-changer, I’ve been that guy. So what would change now that I’m coaching? Not a darn thing.”

With Sanders at the helm comes expectations CU hasn’t seen in over 20 years. Vegas doesn’t expect much with the Buffs’ over/under win total set at 3.5.

“We’re going to win,” Sanders said. “We practice to win. We play to win. We work to win. It’s all about winning and developing and getting these kids to the next level.”

2023 CU Buffs schedule

Sept. 2: at TCU (10 a.m., FOX)

Sept. 9: vs. Nebraska (10 a.m., FOX)

Sept. 16: vs. Colorado State (8 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 23: at Oregon

Sept. 30: vs. USC

Oct. 7: at Arizona State

Oct. 13 (Fri.): vs. Stanford (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 28: at UCLA

Nov. 4: vs. Oregon State

Nov. 11: vs. Arizona

Nov. 17 (Fri.): at Washington State (8:30 p.m., FS1)

Nov. 25: at Utah