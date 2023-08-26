BOULDER — Trevor Woods sat in the first meeting of the Deion Sanders era and heard the now-famous speech loud and clear.

He just didn’t care.

The safety from the Houston area was coming off a solid sophomore season and was arguably the best player on Colorado’s defense in 2022.

Regardless of the 'Louis' (Vuitton) luggage coming with Coach Prime, Woods was determined to stick it out with the Buffaloes — even if one of the transfers at his position was Sanders’ son, Shilo.

“I was just ready to compete with whoever he brings in,” Woods said. “It didn’t matter to me.”

With the season opener at TCU on Sept. 2, Woods finds himself in the same spot he did a year ago — a likely starter and a player that’s been consistently praised by the new coaching staff since the spring.

“No matter who’s brought in, I know I can play,” Woods said.

Woods is one of nine scholarship players on the CU roster that are still in Boulder from last year’s team. The number of players that figure to contribute for the 2023 Buffs is even smaller. It’s Woods at safety, running back Anthony Hankerson, left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, center Van Wells and linebacker Marvin Ham II.

At this point, it’s a badge of honor for those that sat in that first team meeting upon Sanders’ arrival last December and made it through the other side to still be at CU.

“They respect us for sticking it out and staying,” Woods said of his nearly 70 new teammates that arrived in the offseason.

Maybe the most surprising member of the returning players is Ham — and that’s mainly because his position coach never expected him to still be here.

“I tell Marvin all the time (that) I tried to get rid of him,” linebacker coach Andre’ Hart said recently. “I graded him every day tough and hard and he rose to the challenge. It’s kudos and hats off to him.”

Ham has impressed so much that Hart, a junior from Bellevie, Mich., is in line for a starting spot. After playing strongside linebacker for the Buffs last season, Ham has been moved to the mike linebacker spot and is thriving.

“He has great instincts,” Hart said. “He really understands what we’re trying to do on defense because we do have a lot of things we’re putting in as far as fronts and adjustments and he gets it and he moves fast doing it. I think his ability to rush from inside and outside gives us another advantage.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

For Hankerson, the changes have been welcome. He arrived in Boulder from Boynton Beach, Fla., and didn’t know anyone. He was one of only five players on the entire roster from the Sunshine State. To make matters worse, he was dealing with a hamstring injury and wasn’t able to get on the field until after the season started.

Once he got his opportunity in Week 4 against UCLA, he never looked back and was arguably the most effective running back on the team as a true freshman.

Now as he heads into his sophomore season, the number of players from his home state has quadrupled. Position coach Gary “Flea” Harrell is also a Florida native. He was even reminiscing recently with Florida State transfer cornerback Omarion Cooper. The two played against each other in high school and Hankerson's team eliminated Cooper's from the playoffs.

That competitive environment in south Florida is now in Boulder.

“It’s been fun,” Hankerson told The Denver Gazette. “It’s crazy how everything works out.”

The returners

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, OT, Jr.

Carter Edwards, OT, Fr.

Caleb Fauria, TE, So.

Joshka Gustav, OLB, Jr.

Marvin Ham II, ILB, Jr.

Anthony Hankerson, RB, So.

Louis Passarello, TE, So.

Van Wells, C, So.

Trevor Woods, S, Jr.