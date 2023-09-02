FORT WORTH, Texas — After the first 60 minutes of football under Deion Sanders, one thing is certain: Colorado is going to be one of the most fun teams in the country to watch in 2023.

The Buffaloes stormed into Amon G. Carter Stadium and upset No. 17 TCU by a final of 45-42 on Saturday afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from the win against the Horned Frogs:

Travis Hunter is the real deal

There might not be a game this season where the Buffs star cornerback/wide receiver is not the best player on the field. He's that good.

Hunter was all over the field in his CU debut, rarely missing a snap on either offense or defense.

He finished with 11 catches and 119 receiving yards, but it really could've been more. Shedeur Sanders put the ball almost exactly where it needed to be on a play in the first half, but a diving Hunter couldn't haul it in for a touchdown. It was a tough play, but Hunter is the kind of player that makes tough plays look routine.

On defense, he delivered a big interception in the third quarter as the Buffs were staring down their first deficit of the game, perfectly reading the play and making a heck of a play on the ball. His star is likely only going to grow brighter and brighter this fall.

The rest of the playmakers are as advertised

While Hunter was the favorite target of Shedeur Sanders, there was plenty of catches and receiving yards to go around.

In one of the most prolific offensive performances in CU history, the Buffs had four different receivers with over 100 receiving yards.

Hunter got his 119 yards, but Jimmy Horn Jr. also had 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, while fellow South Florida transfer Xavier Weaver finished with six catches for 118 yards.

Throw in explosive true freshman running back Dylan Edwdards, who found the end zone four times and also went over 100 receiving yards in his collegiate debut and offensive coordinator Sean Lewis has more than enough weapons to work with this season.

The defense is going to be a problem

For as fun as this CU offense is going to be, the other side of the ball is going to cause some headaches in Boulder.

Granted it came against a team that played in the national championship game last season and this is a group full of transfers, most of which just arrived in the summer, the season opener was a struggle for Charles Kelly's unit.

The Buffs allowed 541 yards of total offense and really struggled to apply any sort of resistance to the TCU offense in the second half — but they got the stop they needed.

Facing a fourth-and-9 from the CU 43-yard line with under a minute to go, Myles Slusher tackles Horned Frogs tight end Jared Wiley short of the line to gain to seal the win.

They made the plays when they needed to, but that unit is going to need to sharpen up going forward.

GAME RECAP

What happened: Colorado won its first game under coach Deion Sanders, upsetting No. 17 TCU by a final of 45-42 in Fort Worth. The Buffs won just one game in all of 2022.

Star of the game: Travis Hunter really can do it all. The former top overall recruit in the nation was stellar on both sides of the ball, hauling in over 100 yards receiving and coming up with a big interception in the second half.

On offense: What a debut for Sean Lewis as the CU offensive coordinator. He and QB Shedeur Sanders were in sync, racking up 565 yards of total offense. Sanders finished with 510 passing yards, the best debut by a quarterback in Buffs history.

On defense: The defense struggled for much of the game, but got the key stop it needed in the final minutes. Hunter and Trevor Woods had big interceptions in the red zone. Shilo Sanders and Marvin Ham II led the way with 10 tackles each.

Up next: The most anticipated home opener maybe ever has gotten even more intriguing with CU's performance on Saturday. The Buffs host rival Nebraska at 10 a.m. Saturday in Boulder. The game will be broadcast on FOX for the second straight week.