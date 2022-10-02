Colorado is once again searching for a new head football coach.

For a program that saw so much success in the late 80s/early 90s and once again in the early 2000s, the last 10 years have been pretty much a disaster. Outside of one trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2016, there’s been a lot of bad football played at Folsom Field over the last decade and with Mike Sanford taking over as interim head coach following the firing of Karl Dorrell, the Buffs are now on their sixth different head coach in 10 years.

Sanford could certainly work his way into consideration for the position beyond this season, especially if he’s able to rally this team to multiple wins in the final seven games, which would feel like a minor miracle at this point. But all signs point to another national search and cleaning house wouldn’t exactly be a bad thing given the current start to this season.

Here are five names to consider as the Buffs look to find a coach who can bring the program its first period of sustained success in 20 years:

The natural fit: Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator

Regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in college football, Grimes would be a really good hire for CU. He’s the mastermind behind the Baylor offense and has total trust from Bears head coach Dave Aranda, who runs the defense. Grimes was previously the offensive coordinator at BYU and ran one of the nation’s best offenses in 2020. He also has previous experience in Boulder, serving as the offensive line coach, as well as assistant head coach and run game coordinator, from 2007-08 under Dan Hawkins.

The letterman: Ryan Walters, Illinois defensive coordinator

There might not be an easier sell to the fan base than hiring a former CU player — and a good one at that — who also happens to be a rising star in the coaching ranks. Walters was a starting safety for 33 games during his career from 2004-08 and is now in charge of the defense for an Illinois team that sits at 4-1 right now after a potentially program-defining blowout victory over Wisconsin this weekend.

The small-school savior: Jeff Traylor, UTSA head coach

The guy who’s turned UTSA into a really good program in Conference USA in just two and a half short years seems destined to take the next step as a coach this offseason and he’d be a good fit if CU wants someone with previous head coaching experience. Traylor would also allow the Buffs to continue recruiting the state of Texas well and that should be important given how many players in this current group of freshmen hail from Texas.

The local kid: Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion head coach

Rahne may not seem like a natural fit, and aside from the fact that he grew up in Colorado, he really isn’t. The Old Dominion head coach, who was a star quarterback at Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State and could provide a boost to recruiting the east coast, a region CU has largely ignored over its history.

The career rejuvenation: Mark Helfrich, FOX Sports analyst and former Oregon head coach

If Helfrich wants to get back into coaching, a reunion in Boulder might not be the worst career move. The former Oregon head coach, who took over after Chip Kelly left for the NFL, has been an analyst for FOX Sports (aside from one season in the NFL with the Bears) since he was let go in Eugene after the 2016 season. Helfrich was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado from 2006-08 before leaving to join Kelly at Oregon.