BOULDER — Deion Sanders knew there was a lot of work to be done when he took over the Colorado program.

His presence alone has done wonders to reignite the fan base and drive interest through the roof.

But the biggest thing that needed work was the roster — and the overhaul of that is well underway.

Coach Prime and the Buffs added a handful of signees as the second signing period got underway on Thursday, bringing the total new scholarship players to 42. And as Sanders said, they’re not done.

The headliner from the group that officially signed on Wednesday is five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who’s the third-highest rated recruit CU has ever signed out of high school, according to 247sports composite rankings.

To go along with last year’s top overall player in the country, Travis Hunter, the Buffs have given themselves plenty of talent on the outside to match up against the elite quarterbacks the Pac-12 figures to have next season.

“You need elite corners and elite pass rushers,” Sanders said. “A lot of coaches build inside out. I build both ways. I build outside in when I’m thinking defensively. When you’re able to attain a couple guys of that caliber, not only guys that are really good corners, but they make plays on the ball. Both those guys have tremendous receiver abilities.”

Well, he’s also got the pass rushers to go with his two five-star cornerbacks.

Defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr., a grad transfer from Fresno State, officially signed on Wednesday to go along with Michigan grad transfer Taylor Upshaw and Arkansas grad transfer Jordan Domineck, who also recently signed with the program.

It may be hard to believe, but Sanders has only been in charge for just under two months and he was still able to compile the top class of high school recruits that CU has had in well over a decade, while also one of the best crops of transfers in the entire country.

One of the key additions that could see immediate playing time is four-star running back Dylan Edwards, who signed back in December and enrolled this past month to get right to work with the Buffs.

“I had a tremendous relationship with his parents,” Sanders said. “We’ve coached that kid since he was five or six years old, and his sibling, so it’s a special bond, special tie with the family. We have the utmost respect for them that they would feel like we’re capable of really helping mature that young man into a full grown man and help him accomplish his dreams and visions. Dylan is a special kid.”

CU fans might notice a distinct lack of Colorado kids in Coach Prime’s first recruiting class, but likely won’t be the case going forward. Sanders said he wants the top local kids to stay home, unlike in years past when the Buffs have struggled to get the top Colorado players.

There is one state, though, that figures to be a big focus for CU as long as Sanders is here and it shouldn’t be a surprise — his home state of Florida.

McClain, the Lakeland, Florida native, is the headliner of the kids from the Sunshine State, but the Buffs also got a pair of high school wide receivers from South Florida and there are even a couple of transfers that originally hail from Florida as well.

“I love my Florida boys,” Sanders said. “I think if you track down every successful team in college football, you’re going to track down some Florida boys that are making a difference. Wherever the talent is, we’re going to go get it. We’ve just been attracted to our Floridians because we have relationships that afford us to do so.”

Latest CU Buffs signees Kyndrich Breedlove, CB, 5-foot-11, 180, So., Ole Miss Jordan Domineck, DL, 6-foot-3, 250, Gr., Arkansas Cormani McClain, CB, 6-foot-2, 165, Fr., Lakeland, Fla. Yousef Mugharbil, OL, 6-foot-5, 310, So., Florida Leonard Payne Jr., DL, 6-foot-3, 310, Gr., Fresno State Myles Slusher, DB, 6-foot-0, 195, Jr., Arkansas Kavosiey Smoke, RB, 5-foot-9, 210, Gr., Kentucky Taylor Upshaw, DE, 6-foot-0, 255, Gr., Michigan

CU Buffs spring game set for April 22

The first time Buffs fans can catch Coach Prime in action at Folsom Field is during the program's annual 'Black & Gold' spring exhibition game on April 22.

The intrasquad scrimmage will kick off at 1 p.m. with plenty of other activities and festivities to take place throughout the day.

Tickets are all general admission and will be $10 with sales beginning on Feb. 13. Expect a crowd much larger than the few hundred in attendance last year.

Spring practices for CU will begin on March 19.