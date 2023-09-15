The game itself is almost secondary at this point.

But the Rocky Mountain Showdown will indeed be played at Folsom Field on Saturday night. That’s why celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lil Wayne are in town. That’s why ESPN’s College GameDay is here.

Because while Deion Sanders is a show in and of himself, literally — he’s got an Amazon Prime documentary following him around everywhere he goes — there is still a football game to be played between Coach Prime’s 18th-ranked Buffs and the CSU Rams.

Here are five storylines to watch:

How many points does CU score?

Earlier in the week, Sanders might not have been inclined to keep his first team offense in the game for all 60 minutes. But after Jay Norvell’s comments on Wednesday, Coach Prime may want to see how many points his CU offense can put on the scoreboard. If Washington State was able to put up 50 on the Rams in Week 1, what can Shedeur Sanders and his stable of talented wide receivers do? The Buffs are 23.5-point favorites and odds are Coach Prime won’t be satisfied if his team doesn’t win by four touchdowns. In the final tune-up before Pac-12 play begins next week, expect this CU offense to try and fully display just how explosive it can be.

Can Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi jumpstart the Rams offense?

Norvell made the bold call to make Fowler-Nicolosi QB1 days ahead of a big rivalry game on the road, but desperate times call for desperate measures. In the season opener, the CSU offense looked unchanged from the 2022 unit that scored just 13 points per game. That was until Fowler-Nicolosi entered the game and led the Rams down the field on a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Maybe his gun-slinger attitude is exactly what CSU needs in this game.

Who wins the Travis Hunter-Tory Horton matchup?

This will be by far the most interesting matchup on the field on Saturday night. Hunter, the star defensive back, against Horton, one of the most underrated receivers in the country. If the Rams have any hope of staying in this game, they’re going to need Horton to have a career day and show that he’s a future NFL receiver. On the flip side, if Hunter shadows him all game long and limits his impact, the CU defense could be able to feast on a young QB.

Can the CSU run game lead the way?

If there’s one clear weakness on this CU team, it’s the run defense. Opponents are averaging over six yards per carry so far this season and both TCU and Nebraska rushed for over 200 yards against the Buffs. The CSU run game was stifled against Wazzu, but veteran Kobe Johnson is a dynamic playmaker and if the Rams can get him going, that could be a way for them to seize some momentum in the game.

Who gets 100 yards receiving for the Buffs this week?

The trend has to continue, right? Four players did it against TCU and Xavier Weaver did it for a second straight week against the Cornhuskers. The Rams have a few veteran cornerbacks they think match up well with anyone on their schedule, but there might just be too much speed for the CSU defense to handle this week. Smart money is on a big game from Buffs wideout Jimmy Horn Jr.

Who holds the edge?

Offense: Colorado

This is an easy one. The Buffs have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, scoring 36 on a “bad day” last week against Nebraska. Meanwhile, the Rams scored 21 of their 24 points after the result against Washington State had been decided.

Defense: Colorado

The CU defense was in the backfield with regularity against Nebraska, registering six tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks. The defensive line is filled with veterans that have been productive all over the country and the Buffs are going to count on them to set the tone again this week.

Coaching: Colorado

Coach Prime’s all-star coaching staff filled with former head coaches and SEC assistants has been as good as advertised to start the season. OC Sean Lewis has his offense in a good rhythm and DC Charles Kelly is starting to get his new-look unit playing like a cohesive unit.