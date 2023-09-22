The first three weeks couldn’t have gone much better for Deion Sanders in his debut season at Colorado.

The Buffaloes shocked the world with an upset over TCU in Week 1. Then they pummeled rival Nebraska at home. They followed that up with a resilient, double-overtime win in a game against Colorado State where emotions were running high on both sidelines.

Coach Prime has CU at 3-0 and the talk of not just the college football world or the sports world but the talk of the country. Just in this past week alone, Sanders has appeared on “60 Minutes” and “Good Morning America.”

Now the real tests come. The Buffs have already shattered expectations in 2023, but they also have a chance to completely take this season to another level with a win this weekend on the road against No. 10 Oregon.

Here are five storylines to watch:

Can McCaskill be a difference-maker?

Just about every high-profile transfer has taken the field through three weeks, with the exception of one — running back Alton McCaskill. The prized transfer from Houston, who was one of the best young running backs in college football before suffering a major knee injury weeks prior to his sophomore season in 2022, is finally set to make his Buffs debut this week and for a CU offense that has yet to find any balance thanks to a largely ineffective run game. McCaskill was brought to CU to be “the guy” at running back and unleashing him this week could do wonders for the offense.

Can Nix remain turnover-free?

No one has ever denied Bo Nix’s talent. But his erratic play held him back at Auburn and, while he was largely improved in his first year at Oregon in 2022, there were still moments where Nix was his old self with some costly turnovers. To start this season, however, he’s yet to turn the ball over. He and the Ducks haven’t faced much resistance yet, and now they face a Buffs defense that leads the nation in turnovers forced. If Nix can take care of the ball, Oregon should have no problem controlling the game on offense.

Who steps up in Hunter’s absence?

This question applies to both sides of the ball. On offense, it seems pretty clear that the Buffs are going to need big performances from both Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. for as long as Hunter is out, but tight end Michael Harrison showed up in a big way in overtime against CSU and could become a more reliable target on offense. Defensively, CU will likely rely on the duo of Omarion Cooper Sr. and true freshman Carter Stoutmire, barring he’s healthy enough to play, on the outside. Even though the Buffs’ base defense has five defensive backs on the field, they play almost exclusively with three safeties so they just need one outside corner to fill in alongside Cooper.

Should Ducks lean on Irving?

TCU and Nebraska were each able to rush for over 200 yards against the CU defense and if Oregon wants to, it should be able to do the same. It’s been the chunk plays that have hurt the Buffs, and with an explosive running back like Bucky Irving, who ran for 120 yards against CU last season, the Ducks might be able to control this game with their rushing attack.

Can Buffs offense avoid another slow start?

The main reason CU was able to pull off the upset in their only road game so far this season was because they jumped out to an early lead and quickly made it clear to everyone at TCU that it was going to be no cakewalk. The Buffs need to do the same thing this weekend in Eugene, and it’s going to have to be with the offense. Shedeur Sanders has to get in a rhythm early and orchestrate at least one first quarter touchdown drive to set the tone.

Who’s got the edge?

Offense: Oregon

Unless the Buffs are able to generate some pressure and win at the line of scrimmage, this could be a day where Nix has all day to throw and the talented trio of running backs have plenty of holes to run through. The Buffs offense just hasn’t been as explosive in recent weeks and they had just one offensive touchdown in the first 58 minutes of last week’s game against CSU.

Defense: Oregon

Again, the Ducks should be able to control the line of scrimmage defensively as well against a CU offensive line that’s looked vulnerable since Week 1. Oregon has a pair of really good defensive ends capable of getting pressure on the quarterback and a talented and deep group of cornerbacks that includes former Buff Nikko Reed.

Coaching: Colorado

As long as Coach Prime is on the sidelines, though, the Buffs shouldn’t be doubted in any game. His ability to motivate his players is unmatched and there should be plenty of motivation to get out to a good start in Pac-12 play.