The feeling heading into the NCAA Tournament this year was a lot different than last March for coach JR Payne and Colorado.

A year ago, the Buffaloes were just thrilled to hear their name called on Selection Sunday for the first time under Payne and the first time in nine years as a program. This year, they were motivated by last year’s loss to make it back to the dance and win and advance.

Payne and her team accomplished exactly that, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years. But the feeling after Friday’s 87-77 loss to Iowa in Seattle is the same as last year — they’ll be back.

“I think we'll be disappointed that we didn't make it to the Elite 8 because we want to be great and we were great this year,” Payne said in the postgame press conference in Seattle. “But I think we'll take that daily and we'll talk about ways that we could have, should have, been one round deeper or whatever. So the makeup of these players and the makeup of our program is just toughness, grit. We want to outwork people and I don't expect that would ever change.”

Although it has been a steady process over the past seven years, it feels like this was the year the rest of the country has caught on to what Payne is building in Boulder.

Not only was this the team’s deepest NCAA Tournament run in 20 years, it was also the first time in that same span that they made back-to-back appearances.

The peak for the CU women’s hoops program was under Ceal Berry in the 1990s and early 2000s. That when NCAA Tournament appearances were a regularity and the Buffaloes were competing for Big 8 and Big 12 championships year in and year out.

Now it feels like Colorado is once again approaching an era like that again after just the second 25-win season this century and a third place finish in a Pac-12 regular season.

“I absolutely love our team,” Payne said. “I love what the young women in our program are about. I just couldn't be more proud to be the head coach at the University of Colorado.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Payne is proud of her team because of players like Jaylyn Sherrod, who’s become the heart and soul of the program over her four years in Boulder. The coach came to CU to build a program capable of achieving what it did this season.

Sherrod could use her extra year of eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic to return to CU next season. But if she doesn’t, her legacy will be long lasting.

“I think that's something over my four years with Coach (Payne) that we've always talked about, just setting a standard of excellence and wanting to be excellent every day,” Sherrod said. “So I don't think that's going to change. Well, at least as long as Coach (Payne) is here it's not going to change because that's what she preaches in practice.”

Even if Sherrod decides to move on, this team could look similar when the 2023-24 season rolls around. Only fifth-year senior Tayanna Jones has used up her eligibility. And there’s a lot of talented returners to be excited about.

Castle Rock native, and sophomore guard, Kindyll Wetta continues to develop on offense while remaining one of the Pac-12’s fiercest defenders. Sophomore center Aaronette Vonleh seamlessly fit into the Buffs’ offense in her first year after transferring from Arizona. Junior wing Frida Formann made headlines by going shot-for-shot with Iowa star Cailtin Clark on Friday. She could be in for a breakout next season.

It all starts with Payne and her staff, including her husband and associate head coach Toriano Towns. As long as they’re in Boulder, the CU program appears to be in good hands.

“There's a lot of people that are reenergized about our program and the way that these guys play and (I’m) just unbelievably proud of what they represent on and off the floor,” Payne said. “That's really special, that's more than basketball, you know, the way that these guys carry themselves.”