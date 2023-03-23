BOULDER — There’s only one thing standing between Colorado and its fourth trip in program history to the Elite Eight. That obstacle happens to be the best player in the country.

After an emotional win over the No. 3-seed Duke in the second round of the Women's NCAA Tournament in Durham, the No. 6-seed Buffaloes now head to Seattle on Friday to face No. 2-seed Iowa in the Sweet 16. The Hawkeyes are led by national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark.

It’s CU’s first trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in 20 years. So this season is already a success in the eyes of everyone outside the program, but that’s a conversation for another day for coach JR Payne and her team.

“We just want to be great today and I think that mindset allows us to be in a space where all we care about right now is Iowa,” Payne said. “I know, in time when the season’s over and we have time to reflect, we’ll appreciate everything that’s happened this year and everything we’ve done and accomplished. But definitely not yet.”

The only thing Payne and her staff have time for right now is figuring out how to stop Clark, the unanimous First Team All-American who can regularly be seen on SportsCenter hitting shots from the center court logo. It’ll take a team effort to slow down someone who averages nearly 27 points per game, but Colorado's fifth-year senior Tayanna Jones is looking forward to the matchup.

“She’s a great player and I love defense,” Jones said. “I love challenges. That’s our whole team’s mindset. We love to be the underdogs.”

The Buffaloes enjoy being the underdogs. And they are also one of the most confident groups left in the tournament. Payne has stressed that March is not the time to unveil a brand new strategy — it’s about which team is best at doing what they do best.

“We also have a lot of confidence in who we are,” Payne said. “Every player on the team has a role. We are the underdog, even if you look at Iowa’s roster compared to our roster, we are. But we also really believe in what we’re capable of doing.”

That belief was on full display in a 61-53 overtime win over Duke on Monday, in which Jaylyn Sherrod went viral with her emotional postgame interview on ESPN.

Jaylyn Sherrod had only one Power 5 offer coming out of high school and battled injuries throughout her career.As a senior, she just led @CUBuffsWBB to their first Sweet 16 appearance in 20 years 👏 #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/XCfgMBtRCe — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2023

Sherrod’s story and her growth over the last few years is why this run means so much to the CU program.

“We recruited players that wanted to come here and make a difference,” Payne said. “(Sherrod) came here to help us build a championship-level program. She didn’t come because she wanted to be the star. She wanted to help us be great. That’s why you see the emotion after a game like that.”

Sherrod’s story is similar to a lot of players on this Buffaloes team, and that’s what Payne believes has led to the growth over the last few years.

“People have chosen to come here knowing that, eyes wide open, this is not a place where we have a roster full of McDonald’s All-Americans,” Payne said. “I think we’ve created an identity where we do play really hard. We are really gritty, but players are in that space where they can kind of be who they want to be in our program. It just works for us.”

No matter how long this season lasts for Colorado, the 2022-23 team will see their accomplishments hanging on the banners inside the CU Events Center for a long time.

“You come and play for Colorado because there’s a history there and we’re finally back where we belong,” junior guard Frida Formann said.