BOULDER — Demouy Kennedy is hard to miss on the football field.

The Alabama transfer who figures to be a key factor at linebacker for Colorado this fall has one key attribute that can’t be taught — speed — and it was on full display at the Buffaloes’ practice on Tuesday morning in a play described by his position coach.

Kennedy, who was supposed to be providing coverage over the top on a wheel route being run by speedy freshman running back Dylan Edwards, ended up getting to the sideline quicker than expected, undercutting the route and sticking right on Edwards’ hip, which put him in great position to make a play on the ball in the air.

“It gets me paid,” CU linebackers coach Andre’ Hart said with a laugh. “Stuff like that, you can do a lot of things now as far as when (opponents) go empty and they do (checkdowns). You don’t have to take that linebacker off the field, you can keep him there.

“It’s a value.”

But it’s more than just Kennedy’s speed that could lead to immediate playing time, it’s a familiarity with the defensive scheme that few players in the locker room have. Kennedy is one of two Alabama transfers that played under Buffs defensive coordinator Chares Kelly for the past few seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Kennedy was a key special teams contributor for the Crimson Tide over the last two years until a knee injury against Arkansas in 2022 cut his season short as he was on the cusp of breaking through on defense.

“Last year was tough on him,” Kelly said last month. “He was really coming along. He was one of the most athletic linebackers in that class. He can really run, he’s got a lot of range.”

Kennedy is competing with a handful of players for a starting spot on the CU defense.

Clemson grad transfer LaVonta Bentley, who’s got just one year of eligibility left, is the leader of the group and even a good bet to be a defensive captain. Bentley and Jeremiah Brown, who’s playing more of a traditional inside linebacker position for the Buffs after playing a more hybrid role that included pass rushing duties last season at Jackson State, have been seeing plenty of reps with the first team defense early in camp.

But Hart is eager to keep competition high in the buildup to the season and last week moved Bentley and Brown down the depth chart to allow Kennedy and Marvin Ham, one of the few returning scholarship players from the 2022 CU team, to see some more time on the field.

That decision has gotten the best out of all four players and with still a little over three weeks until the first game of the season, all four linebackers remain in position to have a role.

“I just wanted to see how they were going to handle it,” Hart said. “I didn’t tell them anything, I just put it on the board and I walked out and went to practice. Bentley had one of his best practices ever that day. Just keeping the competition high, making sure no one gets comfortable, I think (that’s) what we have to do because if you do it now and they get in game situations, they’ll be better prepared for when things get difficult and uncomfortable on the fly.”

Hart excited about future

Behind the top four linebackers on the depth chart is a trio of freshmen that aren’t quite ready for game action yet, but that doesn’t mean Hart isn’t excited about the potential for that group.

Oklahoma native Morgan Pearson and San Diego native Victory Johnson both committed to CU prior to the hiring of Coach Prime back in December, but were both still signed by the new coaching staff. Hart likes what he sees so far.

“Victory is very physical, but he’s gotta get his direction and his athleticism needs to catch up to his mental (skills),” Hart said. “Morgan is the opposite. He’s very athletic, he can do some wild stuff in the drills, but then his IQ needs to catch up to his athleticism.”

Then there’s Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, who’s older for a first-year player that comes from the NFL Academy in London, and he’s still

“Kofi has the body of an experienced player because he’s a little bit older, but he’s still in the oven cooking,” Hart said. “He’s that turkey on Thanksgiving that just ain’t done yet, so we gotta leave it in a little bit longer to make sure it’s tender so we can go ahead and pull it off the bone.”

Together, the trio does give Hart a variety of skill sets to work with as he builds the future of his linebacking corps.

“I love the potential,” Hart said. “I’m set up for a little bit now. I can miss on a couple of (recruits) and I’ll be just fine. Don’t tell (Coach) Prime I said that because I gotta work hard to get some new guys in, but I love what I got in that room. I think they’re going to develop into some really good linebackers.”