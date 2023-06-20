Deion Sanders means what he says.

Odds are, he'll tell you what’s going to happen before it does.

Just as a few dozen players came and went when “Coach Prime” was hired in December, as predicted, another few dozen players came and went after the spring game — with a handful that were a part of the original wave of newcomers not lasting a few months in Boulder.

Now, only 10 of 85 scholarship players are holdovers from last year’s team.

Here are some highlights of the latest additions to the Buffs:

The Colorado Seminoles?

The Buffs coaching staff has shown a Florida State flair since it was hired. CU has one of the most famous Seminoles in Sanders. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, tight ends coach Tim Brewster and others have spent time in Tallahassee.

Now the CU roster, specifically the defense, shows a number of former Seminoles.

The Buffs have added five former FSU players since the spring game and all should play a role in some capacity. Edge rusher Derrick McLendon and cornerback Omarion Cooper figure to have the biggest impact, while safety Travis Jay, linebacker Brendan Gant and defensive lineman Bishop Thomas should all see the field as well.

Pass catchers galore

The Buffs now have 55% of the receiving yards accumulated by the 2022 South Florida offense.

CU added Jimmy Horn Jr. from USF, and he quickly became one of the stars of spring ball, earning the first number of the Coach Prime era.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But Horn, who projects to be a big piece of the up-tempo offense this season, wasn’t even the leading receiver on his own team last year.

That honor goes to Xavier Weaver, who led the Bulls with over 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

After committing to CU in February, now Weaver has a good chance to start alongside Horn in Boulder.

After losing every scholarship member of the wide receivers room this offseason, the Buffs also reloaded with the additions of Tarvarish Dawson from Auburn and Jaylen Ellis from Baylor. That’s not even mentioning the pair of 4-star freshmen (Adam Hopkins and Omarion Miller) that could also see the field right away.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have playmakers at his disposal.

A new RB1 in town?

The most underrated addition might be running back Alton McCaskill from Houston.

McCaskill missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury but was one of the nation’s most exciting running backs as a true freshman in 2021. He ran for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading all true freshmen in rushing scores.

The former 3-star prospect from Conroe, Texas, earned American Athletic Conference rookie of the year honors and was widely regarded as one of the top returning players at his position prior to his injury.

CU will also have the luxury of easing McCaskill back from injury. Sophomore Anthony Hankerson is one of the only returning CU players that projects to make an impact in 2023. Hankerson and four-star true freshman Dylan Edwards flashed in the spring game.

The Buffs have also since added Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke and Jackson State transfer Sy’Veon Wilkerson, both of whom bring plenty of experience to Boulder.