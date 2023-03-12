As soon as Jacque Vaughn saw Spencer Dinwiddie’s pregame attire, he knew he was going to get a good performance from his point guard.

“When he (wore) his Colorado shirt to the game, I knew I’m in good shape,” the Nets coach said with a laugh.

It wasn’t the best shooting night for Dinwiddie, but he dished out a career-high 16 assists as the Nets came into Ball Arena and took down the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.

16 DIMES Shoutout to @SDinwiddie_25 for setting a new CAREER HIGH today 🥽 pic.twitter.com/TQTdSldxog — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 12, 2023

“It’s a great stepping stone for our group,” said Dinwiddie, who also chipped in 15 points and six rebounds. “I won’t necessarily call us a young group in terms of age, but we’re a young group in terms of times spent together. To beat a top team, it’s big time. We understand they’re a formidable opponent and happy they’re in the west.”

Colorado was the first place to make Spencer Dinwiddie feel wanted as a basketball player.

It’s been over a decade since Tad Boyle told Dinwiddie, a three-star recruit out of southern California, that they wanted him to be the focal point of the 2011 recruiting class in Boulder, but it’s something he still hasn’t forgotten now in his ninth season in the NBA.

“Coach Boyle made it very clear from the jump that he wanted me, that I was the priority of my recruiting class and I think that’s the main reason I’m in the NBA right now,” Dinwiddie told The Denver Gazette “He stuck with me through my mistakes and helped me grown and learn as a player.”

Back for his second stint with the Brooklyn Nets, Dinwiddie is feeling wanted again.

After appearing to be a key piece for the Mavericks, playing well alongside Luka Doncic for a Mavericks team that made the Western Conference finals last season, Dallas decided Dinwiddie wasn’t good enough, sending him, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks to the Nets for polarizing star Kyrie Irving.

But this isn’t Dinwiddie’s first experience being told he wasn’t good enough.

After being drafted by the Pistons in the second round in 2014, Dinwiddie played less than 50 games over the course of two seasons and was eventually traded to the Bulls for Cameron Bairstow, who hasn’t played in the league since 2016. Chicago cut him before he ever appeared in a game there.

Everything changed when he signed with the Nets in December of 2016.

He went from playing just over 13 minutes a game in his first two seasons to playing over 22 minutes a night in Brooklyn. He helped them go from a 20-win team to a 42-win team in just three seasons as the Nets quickly became one of the better stories in the NBA.

Now he’s back and this current Nets squad feels awfully similar to that one. They’re no longer without a star following the departures of Irving and Kevin Durant last month, and it’s once again Dinwiddie leading a bunch of young players to a likely playoff berth.

“It’s been a whirlwind experience,” Dinwiddie said. “We’re a little bit better than we were the first time around.”

Dinwiddie’s right, this isn’t exactly like the 2019 Brooklyn team that revitalized the fan base with a trip back to the playoffs. For starters, Dinwiddie is a different player.

“He’s matured and learned about the NBA, how it exists, the good and bad of different franchises,” said Nets coach Jacque Vaughn, who also came to Brooklyn for the first time in 2016. “I think he’s had a place of realizing what’s really good about Brooklyn, how we appreciate him, his ability to take our team to a different level IQ wise. I think he’s managing the game better than I’ve ever seen him before. Those experiences that he’s gone through, playoff experiences, really put him in a great space right now.”

But this Nets team also has a budding star in Mikal Bridges, who was acquired for Durant last month. Bridges has begun to thrive since seeing his role dramatically increase following the trade, including 25 points in the win on Sunday.

“I don’t think anybody knew that Mikal was this amazing offensively, just being completely real,” Dinwiddie said after the team’s previous game, an overtime win in Minnesota. “It’s our job to make sure he can get to his spots and get his shots and continue to stack up these (30-point games).”

It took a few games for everyone to get used to playing with one another, but the Nets are beginning to thrive, winning five of their last six games and Dinwiddie is right at the forefront.

“(Dinwiddie) has allowed me the ability to use him to communicate with the rest of the group just because we had a previous relationship,” Vaughn said. “He has an idea of the person I try to be on a daily basis, I’ve seen him grow as an individual, as a basketball player. To be able to use all those strengths that he has now to help our group maneuver during this time of new space. That part has been invaluable.”

Dinwiddie and the Nets continue to look like the perfect partnership, just like he and the Buffs were for maybe the best three-year stretch of Boyle’s tenure.

“I have great memories in Boulder,” Dinwiddie said. “It was one of the most fun time periods of my life and the foundation of my career.”