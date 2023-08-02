BOULDER — Deion Sanders strolled into the team meeting room prior to Colorado’s first practice of fall camp with a gray Nike crewneck sweatshirt adorned by the classic Buffaloes logo.

It read, "I Believe."

Addressing this new-look CU team in a video posted by Well Off Media on YouTube, Coach Prime ordered everyone in the room to repeat the phrase on his shirt.

As he reminded them, this isn’t the same team that went 1-11 last season. Aside from the 10 scholarship holdovers and a handful of walk-ons still on the roster, it’s a brand-new team, from the coaching staff through the roster.

“When you say that, I want you to say that with conviction and I want you to understand why you say that,” Sanders said. “You can’t say that just because I say that. You gotta say that because you truly believe.”

The other major theme as the Buffs kicked off fall camp Wednesday morning was opportunity.

It’s something that Sanders said in Tuesday's team meeting on the eve of the first practice. Coach Prime specifically mentioned athletic director Rick George hiring him and the trickle-down effect it had it on everyone else in the room ultimately winding up in Boulder.

One of those people is defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Kelly gave up a significant role on Nick Saban’s coaching staff to work with Sanders. But he also wouldn’t have done that if he didn’t believe there was a chance to do something special in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

“Everybody in this room... you have a great opportunity,” Kelly said. “You have an opportunity that, to be honest with you, a lot of people in this country would like to have. You were chosen to be in these seats. With that opportunity comes a lot of responsibility.”

The coaching staff has unapologetically overhauled this CU roster not once, but twice, over the course of the offseason — first after Sanders’ hiring and again after the spring game.

The roster turnover led to critics, including Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who fired a shot at CU when it was revealed the Buffs are moving to the Big 12 in 2024.

“I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember,” Lanning said. “Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

CU coaches downplayed the jab.

“It really doesn't matter what he thinks,” Kelly said Wednesday. “I mean, that has no impact on what we do. What we do and our results will be about us. It will not be about what another coach says. It will not be about what somebody on the outside says.”

Most people believe the Buffs will continue losing in their final year of Pac-12 affiliation. But the Buffs believe they have a group ready to win.

“I think if you look at college football over the last few years since (the) transfer portal has been in play, there have been a lot of guys that have made that jump from the FCS level to Division I, Power Five, and they've had good careers,” Kelly said at last month’s Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas. “The NFL, they don't care where you play. I'm sure a lot of those guys want to be able to prove that, 'Hey, I'm worthy to be at this level.’”