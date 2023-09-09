BOULDER — What’s better than beating the corn off the Huskers in the House of Prime?

How about a new title down the road: Broncos quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

After No. 22 Colorado thumped old rival Nebraska 36-14 at Folsom Field on a sun-blessed Saturday, anything seems possible for CU football. Shoot, for next Saturday’s game against Colorado State, Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and ESPN’s College Gameday are going to Boulder. Yes, both.

“I don’t blame 'em,” Deion Sanders said.

Wu-Tang Clan, Chauncey Billups, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin were among Prime's guests. But it was 98-year-old Buffs super-fan Peggy Coppom who got a game ball. And when Coach Prime handed a ball to the oldest Buffs fan, do you know what she said?

“Get me my theme music!” Coach Prime recalled with a big laugh.

It’s been 15 years since CU hosted more fans than the 53,241 who piled into Prime’s house on Saturday. And while Coach Prime is the director of this sudden blockbuster, son Shedeur Sanders has been the star of the show.

Through two games, Shedeur has passed for over 900 yards, accounted for seven touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception. He could play two seasons at CU, but he’s draft eligible after this one. While the smart money’s on No. 2 returning to campus as his pops searches for a five-star successor, is it greedy to hope Shedeur one day succeeds Russell Wilson at Empower Field at Mile High?

Hey, a man can dream. Shedeur Sanders would look like a million bucks in orange and blue.

Boulder partied like it was 1990 for Prime's debut at Folsom. With the Fox crew hosting “Big Noon” across the street, undergrads leapt over bleacher seats to score the closest spot promptly at 8:01 a.m. I asked one bearded teenager how long he’d been tailgating, and his answer was “Tuesday.”

Kids these days, right?

In front of the biggest Buffs crowd since a visit from Texas in 2008, the “N” on Nebraska’s helmet stood for “no chance.” The Buffs raced past the Huskers with devastating speed on offense, and the new “Turnover Throne” behind the CU sideline saved a seat for four Buffs.

Shedeur Sanders is not doing college the old-fashioned way. He has 1.5 million followers on social media and his “name, image, likeness" valuation is tops in college football at $3.8 million, according to On3. His deals include Gatorade, Oikos Yogurt, Beats by Dre and Mercedes-Benz. His barbecue sauce, “No. 2 BBQ Sauce by Shedeur Sanders,” is sold out.

And he’s been even better than advertised — no small feat when Coach Prime is doing the advertising.

Shedeur broke nine program records in a win at No. 17 TCU that no longer is an upset. He beat Nebraska with 393 passing yards and two touchdowns, endearing himself to the student section when he removed his helmet and busted out his father’s “Prime Shuffle” dance.

“I think I did it better than him,” Shedeur said.

Not so fast, dad countered.

“It was horrible,” Prime said, explaining only his daughter Shelomi, a walk-on with the Buffs hoops program, was blessed with the ability to dance. “Shedeur’s not a dancer.”

Maybe not, but the 21-year-old has all the markings of a first-round NFL draft pick. Even so, with USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye topping draft boards, Shedeur Sanders would be no higher than the third quarterback selected in the 2024 draft.

Plus, he’s having a ball with this Power Five thing.

While he’s new here, Shedeur took offense to the Huskers. Prior to kickoff, he saw they were huddled up on the painted Buffalo at midfield. He also claimed to hear some unflattering words about his dad from Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

“Extreme disrespect,” Shedeur said.

Colorado is 3-0 vs. Nebraska since the rivals left the Big 12. The Buffs can finish the four-game series sweep with a Sept. 7 visit to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln next season.

“All respect is gone for their program,” Shedeur added.

With three nationally televised games in Coach Prime’s first three weeks, respect for CU is expanding to all corners, namely in recruiting circles. Bryce Underwood, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback recruit in 2025, is scheduled to attend the USC game at Folsom Field. Antwann Hill Jr., the top quarterback in Georgia in 2025, is expected for the Stanford game. Corey Sadler Jr., the top-ranked athlete in 2026, was here Saturday for the Nebraska rout.

“It would be tough to turn this down if I was a recruit,” Deion Sanders said.

And how much fun must it be for Prime's own sons? On second thought, Shedeur should stick around Boulder for two seasons, not just one.